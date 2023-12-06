Mailbag: Will Zay Flowers Hit Another Level Post-Bye?

"We're always trying to look for opportunities for [Flowers] and some of our other players to get the ball down the field. Sometimes it doesn't present itself. The other night, he was certainly in some of those pockets. On some of the plays we may have checked the ball down, we were trying to get him down the field. He's a guy you're trying to get the ball to in a number of ways. Where there is space, that's good for him. Certainly, putting it down the field … To me, the biggest thing is how do you get him the ball in space? It's not even so much down the field as where can you get him where he's hard to bring down? He can turn a short pass into an explosive [play], so those are the things that we're constantly trying to work through, as [we are] with all of our skill players."