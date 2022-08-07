10 Takeaways From Week 2 of Training Camp

The Ravens concluded six straight practices Saturday at the Under Armour Performance Center.
Here are 10 takeaways from Week 2 of Ravens training camp:
The Ravens are heat acclimated.
A common remark in the first couple days of Ravens training camp was something to the effect of, "I'll take this weather all camp!" Well, Week 2 brought temperatures mostly in the mid-90s with the heat index touching triple digits. It was like that all week, and certainly put players' conditioning and mental sharpness to the test.
James Proche has risen to the occasion.
The Ravens wide receivers were already under the microscope. When Devin Duvernay went down with a thigh bruise in last Saturday's stadium practice and with Rashod Bateman also missing some time this week, the door opened wider for James Proche II to show what he's got in a leading role. Proche delivered, catching balls deep, short, in the end zone, and everything in between. Proche has caught everything that's come his way in camp and has developed good chemistry with Lamar Jackson.
Jackson's added muscle isn't slowing him down.
There's been a little chatter about how Jackson's bulked up physique could affect the quarterback's running ability. Head Coach John Harbaugh made it pretty clear Saturday that he thinks Jackson is just as fast as ever. While Jackson hasn't taken off running a lot in training camp, he did have some flashes during the second week of practices and his rare ability to change direction without slowing down is still very much there.
Chuck Clark is still the guy at safety.
Kyle Hamilton had pundits drooling during OTAs and minicamp, but it's been Chuck Clark still leading the Ravens secondary at training camp. Clark has been around the ball a lot, clearly displaying his understanding of the game and Baltimore's scheme as Hamilton and free-agent addition Marcus Williams continue to adjust.
Odafe Oweh is a handful for whoever he lines up against.
Outside linebacker Odafe Oweh has been giving the Ravens' veteran tackles Morgan Moses and Ja'Wuan James fits. Oweh is still explosive off the edge, but he's added more moves and better bend to his repertoire, making him a frequent menace for the first-team offense.
Isaiah Likely is in contention for a big role.
After the first week, and given Charlie Kolar's sports hernia surgery, it was clear that fourth-round rookie tight end Isaiah Likely would have a role in the offense this season. After the second week of training camp, it's now clear that he could have a big role. Likely has seen a lot of passes come his way, including from Jackson. Likely hauled in back-to-back touchdowns in Friday's padded practice. With Nick Boyle still getting back into top shape, it's been the Mark Andrews and Likely show at tight end.
The wide receiver competition is up for grabs.
One of the best competitions for a 53-man roster spot is at wide receiver, where there's a fifth spot up for grabs. This week, it seemed a different player stood out each day. Shemar Bridges has had his moments. Binjimen Victor had a few highlight-reel catches. Jaylon Moore has been one of the most consistent performers. Slade Bolden made a ridiculous diving touchdown grab Saturday. Makai Polk has flashed his potential. Preseason games are going to be huge in sorting that out.
The running back pecking order is also up in the air.
J.K. Dobbins could return to practice this week, but there isn't much more clarity in who will be backing him up at the start of the season between Mike Davis, Justice Hill, Corey Clement and Tyler Badie. Davis has proven the most in the league, but Hill looks very quick, Clement looks powerful, and Badie is smooth. Again, the preseason games will tell the story.
Tyler Linderbaum is going to have some catchup to do.
The rookie first-round pick will miss 1-2 weeks after injuring his foot in Thursday's practice. Linderbaum will still be in the offensive meeting rooms, but the lost practice time hurts a rookie that's projected to start Week 1. The Ravens have much better depth this year than in seasons past, as veteran Patrick Mekari has stepped in. Still, Baltimore wants Linderbaum back out there as soon as possible.
The outside linebacker depth is getting thin.
The Ravens had their first major injury of the 2022 season this week when veteran outside linebacker Vince Biegel suffered a torn Achilles Thursday. Then veteran Steven Means left practice early Saturday. With Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo still rehabbing, the Ravens' outside linebacker depth is once again getting shallow. As of Sunday, it's just Oweh, Justin Houston, Daelin Hayes, and undrafted rookies Jeremiah Moon and Chuck Wiley.