2014 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championships - Return To Baltimore

May 24, 2013 at 07:00 AM

General public ticket sales for the 2014 NCAA Division I, II and III Men's Lacrosse Championships at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium will begin Saturday, May 25, at 10 a.m. EDT.

Returning to Baltimore for the first time since 2011, the championships will take place Memorial Day weekend (May 24-26, 2014). The three-day event features the semifinals and finals of the Division I championship, as well as the championship games for Division II and Division III.

Fans interested in purchasing the three-day/all-session tickets or VIP hospitality packages have the following options:

  • Online: NCAA.com/lacrosse
  • By mail: Ticket brochures can be downloaded at NCAA.com/lacrosse
  • In person: Fans can visit the Ravens' ticket office at M&T Bank Stadium to buy in person.
  • For hospitality packages and other ticket information, please call 410-261-RAVE (7283).
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Press Release: Sportradar Signs Agreement With Ravens for Sports Betting

Sportradar will support the Ravens' and Jets' efforts in maximizing sponsor performance and unlocking new opportunities for their partners in the rapidly growing legal sports betting category.
news

Ravens Name BetMGM As First Official Gaming Partner

The multi-year agreement will feature BetMGM in-stadium signage, fan promotions and sponsored presence on Ravens digital channels.
news

Press Release: 2022 Navy-Notre Dame Game at M&T Bank Stadium

news

Press Release: Baltimore Ravens 2021 Schedule

Here is the Ravens' 2021 regular-season schedule.
news

Press Release: 2021 Touchdown for Teachers

news

Press Release: Ravens Sign T Alejandro Villanueva

news

Press Release: Ravens-Chiefs Trade

news

Press Release: Ravens Foundation Now Accepting Applications for PLAY 60 Grant

news

Press Release: Leidos Teams Up with Baltimore Ravens to Support Addiction Recovery 

news

Press Release: Ravens Agree to Terms with WR Sammy Watkins

news

Press Release: Ravens Ongoing Support of Maryland Food Bank

The Ravens and MFB work together to fight food insecurity
news

Press Release: Ravens Youth Football Grant Open

Advertising