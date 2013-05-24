2014 NCAA Men's Lacrosse Championships - Return To Baltimore

General public ticket sales for the 2014 NCAA Division I, II and III Men's Lacrosse Championships at Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium will begin Saturday, May 25, at 10 a.m. EDT.
Returning to Baltimore for the first time since 2011, the championships will take place Memorial Day weekend (May 24-26, 2014). The three-day event features the semifinals and finals of the Division I championship, as well as the championship games for Division II and Division III.
Fans interested in purchasing the three-day/all-session tickets or VIP hospitality packages have the following options:
- Online: NCAA.com/lacrosse
- By mail: Ticket brochures can be downloaded at NCAA.com/lacrosse
- In person: Fans can visit the Ravens' ticket office at M&T Bank Stadium to buy in person.
- For hospitality packages and other ticket information, please call 410-261-RAVE (7283).