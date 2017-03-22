2017 Draft Profile: DE/OLB Charles Harris

Leading up to the 2017 NFL Draft, we'll take a closer look at 16 players mocked to the Ravens at pick No. 16.

DE/OLB Charles Harris, Missouri

Size: 6-foot-3, 253 pounds

Year: Junior

2016 Stats: 61 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 9 sacks, 2 forced fumbles

Career Stats: 136 tackles, 34.5 tackles for loss, 18 sacks, 5 forced fumbles

Combine Stats:

40-yard dash: 4.82 seconds
Bench press: 21 reps
Vertical jump: 32 inches
Broad jump: 109 inches
3-cone drill: 7.47 seconds

Background:

Harris didn't start playing football until his junior year of high school, as his first love was basketball. He was a quick learner, however, and earned a scholarship to Missouri, which has a long history of producing quality NFL pass rushers, including Aldon Smith, Kony Ealy, Shane Ray, Markus Golden and more.

Strengths:

"Long legs with well-defined bubble. Has loose, fluid hips. Explodes out of his stance in search of gap work vs. run game. Lateral quickness makes it a challenge to reach him or cross his face for offensive linemen. Good first step quickness. Plays with energy and keeps it cranked up until the whistle blows. Runs with high knees and athletic, long strides in the open field. Basketball standout in high school who uses nimble feet for an effective spin move. Can unleash spin counter in either direction. Plays on either side of the line and can play with a hand down or standing up. In 2015, led team in sacks, tackles for losses and hurries and was second in tackles. Uses early speed-to-power to create movement before attacking the tackle's inside shoulder. Showed some ability to drop in space when called upon." – Lance Zierlein, NFL Media

Weaknesses:

"Found himself too easily engulfed by size this season. Gives ground on the edge and can be widened out of his run fit. Hands must get better at point of attack. Needs to punch and own the point. Rides on blocks rather than shucks them. Lacks desired glass-chewing mentality against the run. Plays with slow reaction time to counters and misdirection and can lose track of the ball. Needs earlier shoulder turn as rusher to prevent early pass sets from punching him as squared-up rusher. Slow to activate his counter spin back inside. More violent approach with hands at top of his rush would help grease the edge. Productivity dropped after struggling with new defensive scheme. The 2016 season served almost as a 'what to avoid' tutorial for Harris. Missouri dialed back his freedom to fly around, but he's not really built to plug gaps and set up his teammates for tackles. In that regard, he could be scheme-limited as an NFL prospect." – Chris Burke, Sports Illustrated

