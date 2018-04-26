2018 NFL Draft Schedule, Ravens' Order, How to Watch





The NFL Draft will get underway from Dallas Thursday evening.

This will be Ozzie Newsome's final draft as Baltimore's general manager, and the Ravens are focused on delivering a hit for his final performance.

Here's the full rundown of draft events taking place over the next three days, and how you can stay on top of all the action.

Schedule

Round 1: Thursday, April 25, 8 p.m.

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26, 7 p.m.

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27, 12 p.m.

Note: Rules allow 10 minutes between picks in Round 1, seven minutes in Round 2, five minutes in Rounds 3-6, and four minutes in Round 7.

Ravens' Draft Order

Round 1 (No. 16)

Round 2 (No. 52)

Pick will be announced in Dallas by former Ravens tight end Todd Heap

Round 3 (No. 83)

Pick will be announced in Dallas by former Ravens offensive lineman Edwin Mulatallo

Round 4 (No. 118)

Pick will be announced at Draft Fest in Baltimore by UMBC Head Men's Basketball Coach Ryan Odom from the deck of the USS Constellation

Round 5 (No. 154)

Round 6 (No. 190)

Round 6 (No. 215)

Round 7 (No. 238)

How to Watch

All seven rounds of the draft will be televised on NFL Network and ESPN/ESPN 2. FOX will air the first round Thursday evening, and ABC will also air Saturday's coverage.

How to Stay Updated Digitally

We will provide coverage and analysis of every pick on the Ravens' mobile app, BaltimoreRavens.com and the team's official social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat).

We will have coverage teams in Baltimore and Dallas, and we will live-stream the press conferences from the Under Armour Performance Center.

Where to Watch

The Ravens are hosting a Flock Party – Draft Edition Thursday night at Hightopps Backstage Grille in Timonium. The party will start at 6 p.m. and include appearances by former players Jacoby Jones and Le'Ron McClain. 98 Rock will also broadcast from Hightopps throughout the first round.

On Saturday, the Ravens will host a Draft Fest at Baltimore's Inner Harbor from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. The event is designed for the entire family, and includes an obstacle course, life-sized tailgate games, face painting and much more. Joe Flacco, C.J. Mosley, Marlon Humphrey, Ronnie Stanley, Alex Lewis, Brent Urban, Carl Davis and Matthew Judon are among the key players scheduled to attend.

For Ravens fans in the Dallas area, the team will also hold a party Thursday night at the Mucky Duck in Addison, TX. Former Raven Justin Forsett will be in attendance, and the party starts at 4 p.m. local time.