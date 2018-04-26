2018 NFL Draft Schedule, Ravens' Order, How to Watch

Apr 26, 2018 at 03:31 AM
Baltimore Ravens Social Media Director/Digital Host Garrett Downing
Garrett Downing

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

26_NFLDraftPreview_news.jpg


The NFL Draft will get underway from Dallas Thursday evening.

This will be Ozzie Newsome's final draft as Baltimore's general manager, and the Ravens are focused on delivering a hit for his final performance.

Here's the full rundown of draft events taking place over the next three days, and how you can stay on top of all the action.

Schedule

Round 1: Thursday, April 25, 8 p.m.

Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 26, 7 p.m.

Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 27, 12 p.m.

Note: Rules allow 10 minutes between picks in Round 1, seven minutes in Round 2, five minutes in Rounds 3-6, and four minutes in Round 7.

Ravens' Draft Order

Round 1 (No. 16)

Round 2 (No. 52)
Pick will be announced in Dallas by former Ravens tight end Todd Heap

Round 3 (No. 83)
Pick will be announced in Dallas by former Ravens offensive lineman Edwin Mulatallo

Round 4 (No. 118)
Pick will be announced at Draft Fest in Baltimore by UMBC Head Men's Basketball Coach Ryan Odom from the deck of the USS Constellation

Round 5 (No. 154)

Round 6 (No. 190)

Round 6 (No. 215)

Round 7 (No. 238)

How to Watch

All seven rounds of the draft will be televised on NFL Network and ESPN/ESPN 2. FOX will air the first round Thursday evening, and ABC will also air Saturday's coverage.

How to Stay Updated Digitally

We will provide coverage and analysis of every pick on the Ravens' mobile app, BaltimoreRavens.com and the team's official social media channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat).

We will have coverage teams in Baltimore and Dallas, and we will live-stream the press conferences from the Under Armour Performance Center.

Where to Watch

The Ravens are hosting a Flock Party – Draft Edition Thursday night at Hightopps Backstage Grille in Timonium.  The party will start at 6 p.m. and include appearances by former players Jacoby Jones and Le'Ron McClain. 98 Rock will also broadcast from Hightopps throughout the first round.

On Saturday, the Ravens will host a Draft Fest at Baltimore's Inner Harbor from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. The event is designed for the entire family, and includes an obstacle course, life-sized tailgate games, face painting and much more. Joe Flacco, C.J. Mosley, Marlon Humphrey, Ronnie Stanley, Alex Lewis, Brent Urban, Carl Davis and Matthew Judon are among the key players scheduled to attend.

For Ravens fans in the Dallas area, the team will also hold a party Thursday night at the Mucky Duck in Addison, TX. Former Raven Justin Forsett will be in attendance, and the party starts at 4 p.m. local time.

All three events are free to attend.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ravens Have the 22nd Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The last time the Ravens picked at No. 22 was in 2005 when they took WR Mark Clayton.

news

Late for Work 5/12: Pundit Says Ravens Are Runaway Favorite in AFC North

Calais Campbell talks about the important role his wife played in his decision to re-sign with Baltimore. The Ravens are poised to be a 'matchup nightmare' on offense and defense. Pundits expect several Ravens' draft picks to make an impact in 2022 and for years to come. Jarvis Landry continues to be linked to the Ravens.

news

Daniel Faalele Is Eager to Prove He's Not a Project

Head Coach John Harbaugh said he anticipates rookie offensive tackle Daniel Faalele playing this season.

news

Late for Work 5/10: What Is Chuck Clark's Future With Ravens?

Some teams believe injuries and conditioning are a concern with several of Baltimore's draft picks. Would the Ravens' run-oriented offense deter Jarvis Landry from signing? The case for signing cornerback James Bradberry. Pundit says the Ravens are 'must-see TV.'

news

Around the AFC North: Steelers Rookie Wide Receiver Looks Forward to Bringing Physicality

The 'door is closed' on Jarvis Landry returning to the Browns. The Bengals went heavy with drafting defensive backs.

news

Late for Work 5/9: NFL Execs Scrutinize Ravens' Draft Choices

NFL.com pundits agree the Ravens had the No. 1 draft. Ravens show dedication to improving the offensive line with their first-round selection of center Tyler Linderbaum.

news

Practice Report: First Impressions From Rookie Minicamp

Tyler Linderbaum shows athleticism and accuracy with snaps. Kyle Hamilton covers ground quickly with long strides. Travis Jones has impressive upper body strength.

news

Tyler Badie Grew Up Playing Football Down the Street From Ravens' Facility

Sixth-round running back Tyler Badie played youth football in Owings Mills down the street from the Ravens' practice facility.

news

Ravens Announce 17-Member Undrafted Rookie Class

The Ravens have six wide receivers among the 17 undrafted rookies they're bringing into Baltimore.

news

Eight Revelations From Eric DeCosta's 2022 Draft Review

General Manager Eric DeCosta pulled back the curtain on his thought process throughout the 2022 NFL Draft.

news

Late for Work 5/6: Ravens' 2022 Draft Draws Comparison to Landmark 1996 and 2018 Hauls

Analysts are having a hard time deciding who the Ravens' best pick was. Baltimore gets the only A grade among AFC North draft report cards. The Ravens-Bengals game in Cincinnati is one of the top 10 games to watch in 2022. Pundits still think the Ravens should trade for Deebo Samuel.

news

Ravens Sign Their First Draft Pick, Tyler Badie

The Ravens have inked sixth-round running back Tyler Badie, their first of 11 2022 draft picks.

Enter The Auction
Shop Now
Advertising