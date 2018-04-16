2018 Ravens Mock Draft Monitor 6.0





The final predictions will come next week, but this is the warm-up.

Analysts are all over the map when it comes to projecting who Baltimore will take with the No. 16-overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Here's a look at their latest selections, which have all been released since Mock Draft Monitor 5.0, two weeks ago:

**Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com**

TE Hayden Hurst, South Carolina

Junior; 6-foot-4, 250 pounds

2017: 44 receptions, 559 yards, 2 touchdowns

"I think the Ravens would be looking to trade back in this scenario. Hurst is a good fit for this offense, but they can probably land him 5-7 spots lower in Round 1."

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com QB Lamar Jackson, Louisville

Junior; 6-foot-3, 200 pounds

2017: 3,660 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, 10 interceptions; 1,601 rushing yards, 18 touchdowns

"With Joe Flacco viewed as a potential salary cap casualty in 2019, the Ravens can secure their future QB by grabbing Jackson if he is available at No. 16. Remember, Ravens Offensive Coordinator Marty Mornhinweg and Assistant Head Coach Greg Roman have experience nurturing athletic quarterbacks into dynamic playmakers (see Michael Vick, Donovan McNabb, Colin Kaepernick), so the Ravens could be the perfect fit for the 2016 Heisman winner."

**Albert Breer, MMQB**

QB Lamar Jackson, Louisville

"Surprise! Baltimore has an aging QB with a bad back who hasn't played very well as of late. Time to look to the future."

Danny Kelly, The Ringer LB Rashaan Evans, Alabama

Senior; 6-foot-3, 234 pounds

2017: 74 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 6 sacks

"It's no secret that Ravens GM Ozzie Newsome loves Alabama prospects, and Evans is a natural fit for a Baltimore squad under the control of new Defensive Coordinator* *Don Martindale (formerly the team's linebackers coach). Evans is already being mentored by Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley and has the versatility to line up in the middle, at weakside linebacker, or as a situational blitzer in Martindale's aggressive scheme."

Dane Brugler, NFLDraftScout.com WR Calvin Ridley, AlabamaJunior; 6-foot-0, 189 pounds

2017: 63 receptions, 967 yards, 5 touchdowns

"Baltimore added Michael Crabtree and John Brown in free agency, but the addition of Ridley turns the Ravens' wide receiver core into a strength."

Nick Klopsis, Newsday WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama

"The Ravens inked a pair of veteran free-agent receivers in Michael Crabtree and John Brown, but they still need more options for Joe Flacco. Ozzie Newsome seems to have an affinity for Alabama players — he has taken four in the last six years, including two last year and two in the first round (2014, 2017). Former Crimson Tide wideout Calvin Ridley will be 23 on draft day – an advanced age for a prospect – but he has great speed (4.43 40), runs very clean routes and brings in the ball with soft hands."

Will Brinson, CBS Sports

QB Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State

Senior; 6-foot-5, 235 pounds

2017: 4,904 passing yards, 37 touchdowns, 9 interceptions

"A second quarterback run! It's entirely possible that if someone like the Cardinals, Ravens or Chargers want to get a quarterback, they're going to need to move up, even if it's just the secondary guys. They might not get this lucky."

Charley Casserly, NFL Media OT Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame

Senior; 6-foot-8, 315 pounds

"The Ravens decide to address their offensive line and get a bookend for LT Ronnie Stanley."

Dan Kadar, SB Nation

WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama

"If Ridley is on the board, this should be an easy choice for the Ravens. Baltimore has brought in free agent wide receivers John Brown and Michael Crabtree, but they can be the second and third options while Ridley would be the lead wide out."

Luke Easterling, USA Today/Draftwire S Derwin James, Florida State

Junior; 6-foot-2, 215 pounds

2017: 84 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 1 sack, 2 interceptions

"There are bigger needs elsewhere on both sides of the ball, but the value is just too good to pass up in this situation. One of the most impressive athletes in the entire draft class, James is the kind of versatile playmaker who can instantly transform the identity of an entire defensive unit."

Chad Reuter, NFL Media OLB Marcus Davenport, Texas-San Antonio

Senior; 6-foot-6, 264 pounds

2017: 55 tackles, 17.5 for loss, 8.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles

"Davenport has the potential to become an excellent pass rusher for the Ravens, who will need help when Terrell Suggs retires or moves on to another team."

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports LB Tremaine Edwards, Virginia Tech

Junior; 6-foot-5, 236 pounds

2017: 108 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 2 passes defensed, 3 forced fumbles

"While Ridley is enticing, Edmunds' upside is more appealing. He and C.J. Mosley would be a tremendous pairing at linebacker."