Free Agency Rumor Mill: Chris Board Is Coming Back

Mar 15, 2021 at 06:05 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

The window for teams to negotiate with free agents opens Monday at noon ET.

Teams cannot officially announce deals (unless signing a player who was released) until the start of the new league year, which begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

These deals have not been confirmed by the Ravens, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in Baltimore's front office.

Here's the latest buzz:

Monday, March 15

Ravens Bring Back Chris Board on One-Year Deal

The Ravens are retaining restricted free agent Chris Board, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Board is a big part of Baltimore's special teams unit and saw rotational action at inside linebacker last season.

Raiders Close to Landing Yannick Ngakoue

The Las Vegas Raiders are closing in on pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue in a hot market for pass rushers Monday. Ngakoue was acquired by the Ravens in a midseason trade with the Minnesota Vikings but logged just three sacks in Baltimore.

Patriots Making 'Major Push' for Matthew Judon

The New England Patriots have already reportedly reached rich deals with tight end Jonnu Smith and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, and now they are reportedly making a "major push" to sign Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo. The Patriots entered free agency with the second-most salary-cap space in the league, per overthecap.com. Judon has led the Ravens in sacks and quarterback pressures since 2017.

Ravens Adding Veteran Guard Kevin Zeitler

The Ravens have reached an agreement on a three-year, $22.5 million contract with veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, who was released by the New York Giants last week. Zeitler, 31, is entering his 10th NFL season. A first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012, he also played for the Cleveland Browns before being traded to New York. He's 6-foot-4, 315 pounds and with a game built on AFC North power. Since 2019, he has ranked 17th in the NFL among guards by Pro Football Focus. Zeitler could help step into the hole left by the retirement of Marshal Yanda last offseason.

Friday, March 12

Ravens Bringing Back Pernell McPhee

Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee said he only had one plan this offseason – to return to the Ravens. That's what's reportedly happening, as ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that McPhee is coming back for another year. McPhee, 32, was healthy last year and played some of his best football down the stretch, helping to shut down Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and getting a sack in the playoff loss in Buffalo.

