Free Agency Rumor Mill: Chris Board Is Coming Back

The Ravens have reached an agreement on a three-year, $22.5 million contract with veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, who was released by the New York Giants last week. Zeitler, 31, is entering his 10th NFL season. A first-round pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2012, he also played for the Cleveland Browns before being traded to New York. He's 6-foot-4, 315 pounds and with a game built on AFC North power. Since 2019, he has ranked 17th in the NFL among guards by Pro Football Focus. Zeitler could help step into the hole left by the retirement of Marshal Yanda last offseason.