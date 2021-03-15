Report: Yannick Ngakoue Joining Raiders

Joining the Raiders would reunite Ngakoue their Defensive Coordinator, Gus Bradley, who was head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars when Ngakoue played there.

Ngakoue played just nine regular season games and two playoff games with Baltimore after being acquired in a midseason trade with the Minnesota Vikings. While Ngakoue has been one of the NFL's premier pass rushers with 45.5 sacks since entering the league in 2016, he had just three sacks with the Ravens and he played a season-low 20 snaps in the playoff loss against the Buffalo Bills.

A former star at the University of Maryland, Ngakoue set the school record for sacks in a single season (13.5) as a junior in 2015, and is a native of Bowie, Md. He formed a prolific pass rushing duo with Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell when they were teammates for four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, Ngakoue's impact was not as dramatic with Baltimore, and becoming a free agent gave him the opportunity to shop his services to the highest bidder. At age 25, and with his prime years still ahead, the Raiders will be counting on Ngakoue to return to Pro Bowl form.