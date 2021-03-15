Report: Yannick Ngakoue Joining Raiders

Mar 15, 2021 at 06:25 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

031521-Yannick
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DE Yannick Ngakoue

Yannick Ngakoue's brief stay with the Ravens is reportedly over. The veteran pass rusher has reached a two-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Joining the Raiders would reunite Ngakoue their Defensive Coordinator, Gus Bradley, who was head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars when Ngakoue played there.

Ngakoue played just nine regular season games and two playoff games with Baltimore after being acquired in a midseason trade with the Minnesota Vikings. While Ngakoue has been one of the NFL's premier pass rushers with 45.5 sacks since entering the league in 2016, he had just three sacks with the Ravens and he played a season-low 20 snaps in the playoff loss against the Buffalo Bills.

A former star at the University of Maryland, Ngakoue set the school record for sacks in a single season (13.5) as a junior in 2015, and is a native of Bowie, Md. He formed a prolific pass rushing duo with Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell when they were teammates for four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, Ngakoue's impact was not as dramatic with Baltimore, and becoming a free agent gave him the opportunity to shop his services to the highest bidder. At age 25, and with his prime years still ahead, the Raiders will be counting on Ngakoue to return to Pro Bowl form.

The Ravens have now reportedly lost their top two pass rushers from last season, as Matthew Judon has reportedly reached an agreement with the New England Patriots. Tyus Bowser was not retained before the free agency negotiating period opened. Baltimore has reportedly retained veteran outside linebacker Pernell McPhee and could add more to the position in free agency or the draft, which is rich with edge rushers.

Related Content

news

Free Agency Rumor Mill: Chris Board Is Coming Back

Here are the latest media reports on what the Ravens are doing in 2021 free agency.
news

Reports: Matthew Judon Agrees to Big Deal With Patriots

Ravens outside linebacker Matthew Judon reportedly signed for four years, $56 million with the New England Patriots.
news

How Marshal Yanda Helped Land His Replacement, Kevin Zeitler

A conversation with former Ravens great Marshal Yanda helped free agent guard Kevin Zeitler choose Baltimore.
news

Around the AFC North: Ben Roethlisberger Might Lose Another Bodyguard

Defensive tackle Andrew Billings could start for Browns after opting out in 2020. Free agent cornerback A.J. Bouye will reportedly visit Bengals. 
news

Ravens Agree to Deal With Veteran Guard Kevin Zeitler

The Ravens opened free agency with a major move, agreeing to terms on a three-year contract with veteran right guard Kevin Zeitler who played in the AFC North for seven seasons.
news

Late for Work 3/15: Pundits Praise Deal With Veteran Guard Kevin Zeitler

Predictions for where Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue will land. Praise for the reported Pernell McPhee resigning. Will it be harder to trade Orlando Brown Jr. now?
news

Updated: Ravens 2021 Offseason Moves

news

Eisenberg: 50 Words or Less

The salary cap drop comes with advantages and disadvantages. Why I am skeptical about the suggestion the Ravens' won't attract free agent receivers. And plenty of reasons for a Gus Edwards extension.
news

John Harbaugh Envisions Fans Back at M&T Bank Stadium in 2021

The Ravens are hoping for a much different 2021 season. The Baltimore Orioles announced Friday that they'll be at 25 percent capacity at the beginning of the season.
news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens Go After Jadeveon Clowney (Again)?

What can we expect from the 2020 rookie class in 2021? Do the Ravens need a backup at slot corner? Could they draft a wide receiver early even if they sign a free agent?
news

SociaLight: Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown Debuts His First Tattoo

Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown got a large tattoo on his right forearm paying homage to his nickname and hometown.
Advertising