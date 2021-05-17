2022 Navy-Notre Dame Game to Be Played at M&T Bank Stadium

May 17, 2021 at 10:03 AM
Baltimore Ravens
Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk and Baltimore Ravens President Dick Cass announced on Monday that the 2022 Navy-Notre Dame game will be played on Nov. 12 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The game will be televised by ABC or ESPN as part of the American Athletic Conference television deal.

"Every time we come to Baltimore the Navy football family has an extraordinary experience in one of the finest facilities in all of sports," said Naval Academy Director of Athletics Chet Gladchuk. 

"The Ravens administration extends itself on all fronts and make the game day experience as good as it possibly can be," continued Gladchuk. "Our dealings with the Ravens have grown over the years to the point of a much appreciated and constructive professional relationship. The Baltimore Ravens are a great organization that do everything in a first-class manner and our coaches, players, alumni, and fans know it. We are very much looking forward to our trip to Baltimore in 2022."

"It's special for the Ravens and Baltimore to have Navy returning to M&T Bank Stadium for a game," said Dick Cass, President of the Baltimore Ravens. "Having Navy play here creates a special event that the whole area embraces. Because of the historical prominence and popularity of Navy and Notre Dame, this game will also produce regional and national attention, including visitors from around the country. This long-term rivalry is filled with memorable players, coaches, games and plays, and there will be more in 2022 when they meet in Baltimore. We're very excited to host this event."

"The Maryland Stadium Authority has a proud tradition of supporting the Baltimore Ravens with opportunities that showcase our state-of-the-art stadium," said Thomas Kelso, Chairman of the Maryland Stadium Authority Board of Directors. "Having two storied programs like Navy and Notre Dame play in Baltimore only elevates our standing as a premier destination for high profile sporting events."

The 2022 game will mark the 23rd time the city of Baltimore has hosted a Navy-Notre Dame game and the first time since 2008, when Notre Dame hung on for a 27-21 victory as Ricky Dobbs came off the bench and nearly led Navy to a miracle win.

Navy and Notre Dame will meet this year for the 94th time on Saturday, Nov. 6 in South Bend.

