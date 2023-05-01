Around the AFC North: Draft Recap for Ravens' Division Rivals 

Here's an analysis of what Baltimore's division rivals did in the 2023 draft:
Cincinnati Bengals: Second-Round Cornerback DJ Turner Could Land Starting Role
- Round 1: DE Myles Murphy, Clemson (28 overall)
- Round 2: CB DJ Turner, Michigan (60)
- Round 3: S Jordan Battle, Alabama (95)
- Round 4: WR Charlie Jones, Purdue (131)
- Round 5: RB Chase Brown, Illinois (163)
- Round 6: WR Andrei Iosivas, Princeton (206)
- Round 7: CB D.J. Ivey, Miami (246)
Mel Kiper, ESPN: B+
"I was a little surprised by the Bengals' choice to take edge rusher Myles Murphy (28) in Round 1, if only because there were solid tight ends, safeties and cornerbacks available. Murphy likely will slot in as a rotational player behind Trey Hendrickson and Sam Hubbard as a rookie, but Murphy is going to make an impact. You're going to hear about the speed of Michigan cornerback DJ Turner (60) – he ran a 4.26-second 40-yard dash at the combine – but he had good tape last season too. He isn't just a burner."
"The Bengals patiently waited for three potential early starters on defense to fall into their laps. Murphy brings power and flashes of quickness off the edge, Turner's speed and aggressiveness were worthy of a late second-round pick and Battle's a solid all-around safety. A quick, reliable slot receiver and kick returner, Jones turned his transfer from Iowa to Purdue into a fourth-round draft slot. Iosivas has the potential to be a deep threat. Brown's toughness inside and vision to bust through a crease met the team's need for running back depth. They did not select a tight end but decided to pick the most consistent punter in the draft in Robbins."
"Duke Tobin, the Bengals' director of player personnel, knew that his defense had to be replenished for a chance to get to the Super Bowl. Plus, they need cheap guys to help save money to pay the explosive offensive players. He did just that. He added a pass rusher in Myles Murphy, a fast corner in Turner and a smart safety in Jordan Battle. That's how you keep a team moving forward, especially one with a dynamic offense. Well done."
"There was some buzz that Turner could go in the first round in the weeks leading into the draft, but the Bengals landed him in the final picks of the second round. Position of need? Check. Excellent value? Check. And talent? Check again."
Cleveland Browns: Siaki Ika is Expected to Help Run Defense
- Round 3: WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee (74)
- Round 3: DT Siaki Ika, Baylor (98)
- Round 4: OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
- Round 4: DE Isaiah McGuire, Missouri
- Round 5: QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
- Round 5: CB Cameron Mitchell, Northwestern
- Round 6: C Luke Wypler, Ohio State
Kiper: B+
"Some teams had a higher grade on wideout Cedric Tillman (74) than his Tennessee teammate Jalin Hyatt, who went a pick before him. Tillman was limited by an ankle injury last season, but at 6-foot-3, he can go up and get a 50-50 ball. Siaki Ika (98) is a 335-pound run-plugger of a defensive tackle. He isn't going to get many sacks, but he'll eat up blockers. Dawand Jones (111) is a mountain of a man who could develop into the starting right tackle."
Reuter: B
"Trades to acquire Deshaun Watson and Elijah Moore cost the Browns their first- and second-round picks but they did well with their third-round selections of Tillman (the pick coming back from the Jets in the Moore trade), a strong outside presence at receiver, and Ika, the space-eater inside that they needed.
Prisco: B+
"I really like their draft. They didn't have picks in the first or second (see: Deshaun Watson trade), but they made the most of the rest of the draft. I love Ika and fellow third-round pick, receiver Cedric Tillman. Sixth-round center Luke Wypler has starter qualities, especially in their offense. If Watson reverts to from, this draft is sensational. Until then, we can't give it an 'A'."
Pittsburgh Steelers: Joey Porter Jr. Continues Family Legacy With Steelers
- First round: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia (14)
- Second round: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State (32)
- Second round: DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin (49)
- Third round: TE Darnell Washington, Georgia (93)
- Fourth round: OLB Nick Herbig, Wisconsin (132)
- Seventh round: CB Cory Trice, Purdue (241)
- Seventh round: G Spencer Anderson, Maryland (251)
Reuter: A
"Another solid first two days for the Steelers, with the trade for Jones filling the left tackle spot that was a sore spot last season, Porter picked as a playmaker outside (not just a legacy pick), Benton adding strength and athleticism up front and Washington's massive frame giving him a chance to excel as a blocker and receiving threat. Using the early second-rounder gained in the Chase Claypool trade on Porter was a major win."
Kiper: B+
"I'm a fan of what they did on the first two days of the draft. They traded a fourth-round pick to move up three spots in Round 1 to Broderick Jones who will start at one of the tackle spots. He had an elite 2022 season. On Day 2, they added cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (32), defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (49) and tight end Darnell Washington (93), all of whom could play significant roles this season. Porter is 6-foot-2 with long arms, and he can flip his hips in coverage. This is a great spot for him, being able to be mentored by Patrick Peterson. Washington dropped because of some medical concerns, but he'll step into the NFL as one of the league's best blocking tight ends; and if he can up his game as a pass-catcher, he could be a steal."
Prisco: B+
"They traded up to land Broderick Jones in the first round, which will be an immediate help up front, and that was a must. Second-round corner Joey Porter Jr. was a nice pick as well, playing for the same team as his father. They did a solid job all the way around. Second-round tackle Keanu Benton didn't play up to his traits, but he has the body."
McShay:
"I had Porter at No. 23 on my board, and outside of Kentucky QB Will Levis, he was the best available player entering Day 2. With ridiculously long 34-inch arms and great physicality in press coverage, Porter should make an impact early in his career, pushing Peterson and Levi Wallace for rookie-year snaps. He reroutes receivers off the line of scrimmage and has the recognition skills to break on the ball. Critics of his game will point to just one interception over four seasons, but they're ignoring the fact he forced incompletions on 37.9% of his targets last year, best in the entire nation."