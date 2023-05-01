Around the AFC North: Draft Recap for Ravens' Division Rivals 

Pittsburgh Steelers: Joey Porter Jr. Continues Family Legacy With Steelers

First round: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia (14)

Second round: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State (32)

Second round: DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin (49)

Third round: TE Darnell Washington, Georgia (93)

Fourth round: OLB Nick Herbig, Wisconsin (132)

Seventh round: CB Cory Trice, Purdue (241)

Seventh round: G Spencer Anderson, Maryland (251)

Reuter: A

"Another solid first two days for the Steelers, with the trade for Jones filling the left tackle spot that was a sore spot last season, Porter picked as a playmaker outside (not just a legacy pick), Benton adding strength and athleticism up front and Washington's massive frame giving him a chance to excel as a blocker and receiving threat. Using the early second-rounder gained in the Chase Claypool trade on Porter was a major win."

Kiper: B+

"I'm a fan of what they did on the first two days of the draft. They traded a fourth-round pick to move up three spots in Round 1 to Broderick Jones who will start at one of the tackle spots. He had an elite 2022 season. On Day 2, they added cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (32), defensive tackle Keeanu Benton (49) and tight end Darnell Washington (93), all of whom could play significant roles this season. Porter is 6-foot-2 with long arms, and he can flip his hips in coverage. This is a great spot for him, being able to be mentored by Patrick Peterson. Washington dropped because of some medical concerns, but he'll step into the NFL as one of the league's best blocking tight ends; and if he can up his game as a pass-catcher, he could be a steal."

Prisco: B+

"They traded up to land Broderick Jones in the first round, which will be an immediate help up front, and that was a must. Second-round corner Joey Porter Jr. was a nice pick as well, playing for the same team as his father. They did a solid job all the way around. Second-round tackle Keanu Benton didn't play up to his traits, but he has the body."

