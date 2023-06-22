2023 Ravens Training Camp Practices

The Baltimore Ravens' 2023 training camp, presented by Constellation, will feature 18 free open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, with the ability to host approximately 1,000 fans per day. The practice schedule includes two joint practices with the Washington Commanders on Aug. 15-16. Additionally, the Ravens have scheduled a free open afternoon practice at M&T Bank Stadium on July 29 as part of the NFL's Back Together Weekend. Each day will offer a post-practice autograph session for children ages 6-14.

"We know the Ravens Flock is excited to see the 2023 Ravens in action," senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs stated. "With the return of many core players, the addition of talented free agents and the arrival of new draft picks, Training Camp provides fans with a unique chance to watch the team prepare for the season ahead."

The Ravens' first full-team training camp practice will be held Wednesday, July 26. The final date for fans attending training camp is Friday, Aug. 18

TRAINING CAMP PRACTICES: ONLINE REGISTRATION

Beginning Wednesday, July 12 at 11 a.m., fans can visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/TrainingCamp or the Ravens' Mobile App to claim a parking pass for one of the open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center. The online reservation is on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing fans to secure a parking pass that will admit one car's worth of people to the specific practice requested. (Please note that all vehicles must fit in a standard parking space.)

Fans will receive a confirmation e-mail after signing up for a specific practice day. Scheduled practice times and other logistical information will be e-mailed to fans no later than 48 hours prior to their selected practice.

Training camp practices will offer a post-practice autograph session for children ages 6-14. Additionally, food trucks, interactive children's activities, photo opportunities and sponsor activations will be available to fans.

STADIUM TRAINING CAMP PRACTICE

Stadium Practice at M&T Bank Stadium – Free and Open to the Public

Saturday, July 29

11:45 AM

12:45 PM

