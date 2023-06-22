2023 Ravens Training Camp Practices

Jun 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens' 2023 training camp, presented by Constellation, will feature 18 free open practices at the Under Armour Performance Center in Owings Mills, with the ability to host approximately 1,000 fans per day. The practice schedule includes two joint practices with the Washington Commanders on Aug. 15-16. Additionally, the Ravens have scheduled a free open afternoon practice at M&T Bank Stadium on July 29 as part of the NFL's Back Together Weekend. Each day will offer a post-practice autograph session for children ages 6-14.

Beginning Wednesday, July 12 at 11 a.m., fans can visit www.BaltimoreRavens.com/TrainingCamp or the Ravens' Mobile App to claim a parking pass for one of the Owings Mills practices. Additionally, fans will have the ability to reserve free tickets for the July 29 practice at M&T Bank Stadium.

The online reservation for the Under Armour Performance Center practices is on a first-come, first-served basis, allowing fans to secure a parking pass that will admit one car's worth of people to the specific practice requested. (Please note that there is a limited amount of parking passes available for each day.)

"We know the Ravens Flock is excited to see the 2023 Ravens in action," senior vice president of marketing Brad Downs stated. "With the return of many core players, the addition of talented free agents and the arrival of new draft picks, Training Camp provides fans with a unique chance to watch the team prepare for the season ahead."

The Ravens' first full-team training camp practice will be held Wednesday, July 26. The final date for fans attending training camp is Friday, Aug. 18

STADIUM TRAINING CAMP PRACTICE

Event:

Stadium Practice at M&T Bank Stadium – Free and Open to the Public

When:

Saturday, July 29

Gates Open:

Practice Time:

11:45 AM

12:45 PM

Details:

Highlighted by a post-practice player autograph session for children ages 6-14, the practice will also feature entertainment that includes interactive games, Baltimore's Marching Ravens, cheerleaders and mascot Poe. The Ravens Team Store and concessions stands will also be open. The afternoon schedule will allow fans to enjoy the practice prior to the Orioles game taking place at Oriole Park at Camden Yards later that evening vs. the New York Yankees.

