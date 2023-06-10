50 Words or Less: Best Roster in a While. Time to See It in Action

Jun 10, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Odell Beckham Jr.

1. Head Coach John Harbaugh said he expects full attendance at mandatory minicamp. That means the arrivals of Odell Beckham Jr., J.K. Dobbins, Ronnie Stanley, Kevin Zeitler and Tyus Bowser. On paper, this is Baltimore's best roster in a while. Time to see what it looks like on the field.

2. Here's the debate on the roster strength. The 2019 team that went 14-2 was loaded. It had more depth at corner, Matthew Judon on the edge, and a stacked offensive line. This year's roster is far better at wide receiver and inside linebacker, and stronger on the defensive line.

3. The Ravens are No. 9 on ESPN's ranking of teams' top five core players. Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews, Marlon Humphrey, Roquan Smith, and Stanley made the cut. Justin Tucker and Marcus Williams could've made it too, and if OBJ returns to form, Baltimore has even more star power.

4. This is a key time for Jackson to bond with OBJ and continue his development in Todd Monken's offense. The Jackson-to-OBJ connection will be pivotal for the Ravens' 2023 fortunes. The two already seem to vibe off the field. Now it's time to see their chemistry on it.

5. We'll see if Beckham goes full speed in his first practice since his Super Bowl injury. Same goes for Rashod Bateman with his foot rehab. Zay Flowers is expected back after a soft-tissue tweak. We may not get a full glimpse of the remade wide receiver corps just yet.

6. Despite Dobbins’ tweets about his future, I expect him to be his gregarious self at the Under Armour Performance Center. Dobbins has always worn his emotions on his sleeve. He's also always been a guy who loves football, loves his teammates, and loves performing. He'll be ready to roll.

7. The practice return of Dobbins, and potentially Gus Edwards, will remind us that running the ball remains a pillar of Baltimore offense, regardless of coordinator. I'm bullish on the prospects of a healthy Dobbins, in a contract year, shredding defenses that can't devote so much attention to stopping the run.

8. The arrival of Stanley and Zeitler will bring into focus how good this year's offensive line could be. Four of the five starters are returning. Stanley is in position to have his first full year since 2019. Tyler Linderbaum continues to improve. Left guard is the only question mark.

9. With full attendance and the intensity of practices turned up at minicamp, the front office will evaluate whether any weak spots remain and where additions may need to be made before training camp kicks off at the end of July. Eric DeCosta watches every practice.

15 Players Who Stood Out at OTAs

As the Ravens wrap up OTAs, here are 15 players who stood out during workouts.

Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

QB Lamar Jackson

Joining the last two weeks of OTAs gave Jackson productive reps while taking command of Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's system. Jackson looked at ease making pre-snap adjustments and had a crisp day of passing during the final practice open to the media.
1 / 15

QB Lamar Jackson

Joining the last two weeks of OTAs gave Jackson productive reps while taking command of Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken's system. Jackson looked at ease making pre-snap adjustments and had a crisp day of passing during the final practice open to the media.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews

Andrews looks to be in peak condition, which is saying something for an All-Pro tight end known for his work ethic. Being surrounded by a deeper wide receiver corps could mean more single coverage for Andrews and more opportunities to work over defenders.
2 / 15

TE Mark Andrews

Andrews looks to be in peak condition, which is saying something for an All-Pro tight end known for his work ethic. Being surrounded by a deeper wide receiver corps could mean more single coverage for Andrews and more opportunities to work over defenders.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Nelson Agholor

Showing excellent hands and ability to elevate for tough catches, Agholor took advantage of regular reps with Odell Beckham Jr. not at OTAs and Rashod Bateman (foot) being held out of 11-on-11 drills. Agholor made a good first impression heading into mandatory minicamp.
3 / 15

WR Nelson Agholor

Showing excellent hands and ability to elevate for tough catches, Agholor took advantage of regular reps with Odell Beckham Jr. not at OTAs and Rashod Bateman (foot) being held out of 11-on-11 drills. Agholor made a good first impression heading into mandatory minicamp.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Devin Duvernay

Duvernay participated in team drills and took another successful step in his return from season-ending foot injury. There will be serious competition for reps at wide receiver, but Duvernay looked determined to carve out his role.
4 / 15

WR Devin Duvernay

Duvernay participated in team drills and took another successful step in his return from season-ending foot injury. There will be serious competition for reps at wide receiver, but Duvernay looked determined to carve out his role.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OL Daniel Faalele

Faalele took reps at guard and tackle and continued to ascend as a young offensive lineman with promising potential. Head Coach John Harbaugh liked what he saw and said he would not rule out Faalele in the competition to start at left guard.
5 / 15

OL Daniel Faalele

Faalele took reps at guard and tackle and continued to ascend as a young offensive lineman with promising potential. Head Coach John Harbaugh liked what he saw and said he would not rule out Faalele in the competition to start at left guard.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
WR Zay Flowers

The first-round pick displayed the quickness in and out of breaks that made him such an explosive receiver at Boston College. He was held out of Tuesday's Week 3 OTA workout with a soft tissue "tweak" but is expected to be ready for mandatory minicamp.
6 / 15

WR Zay Flowers

The first-round pick displayed the quickness in and out of breaks that made him such an explosive receiver at Boston College. He was held out of Tuesday's Week 3 OTA workout with a soft tissue "tweak" but is expected to be ready for mandatory minicamp.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Malik Hamm

An undrafted rookie, Hamm had several strong pass rushes that drew shouts of approval from his teammates on the sidelines. The Ravens have a history of finding productive undrafted rookies and Hamm made an early case for being an unheralded player to watch.
7 / 15

OLB Malik Hamm

An undrafted rookie, Hamm had several strong pass rushes that drew shouts of approval from his teammates on the sidelines. The Ravens have a history of finding productive undrafted rookies and Hamm made an early case for being an unheralded player to watch.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Kyle Hamilton

Hamilton took reps at safety, but also played the nickel and showed his athleticism as a defender who can be used in many ways. The second-year safety has gotten stronger without losing any of his quickness and looked ready to take his game to another level.
8 / 15

S Kyle Hamilton

Hamilton took reps at safety, but also played the nickel and showed his athleticism as a defender who can be used in many ways. The second-year safety has gotten stronger without losing any of his quickness and looked ready to take his game to another level.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Charlie Kolar

The 6-foot-6 Kolar looks more physically imposing than he did as a rookie and was a regular pass-catcher during drills. Kolar has obvious potential to provide another big target in the offense and has put the sport hernia injury that interrupted his rookie season behind him.
9 / 15

TE Charlie Kolar

The 6-foot-6 Kolar looks more physically imposing than he did as a rookie and was a regular pass-catcher during drills. Kolar has obvious potential to provide another big target in the offense and has put the sport hernia injury that interrupted his rookie season behind him.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Isaiah Likely

Likely had the catch of the day in Tuesday's practice and consistently showed the body control that makes him a tough cover. After a 36-catch season as a rookie, Likely could be ready for more production in Year 2.
10 / 15

TE Isaiah Likely

Likely had the catch of the day in Tuesday's practice and consistently showed the body control that makes him a tough cover. After a 36-catch season as a rookie, Likely could be ready for more production in Year 2.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB David Ojabo

Showing quickness off the ball and getting into the backfield consistently, Ojabo looks completely recovered from his Achilles injury last year. He could be a difference-maker in Baltimore's pass rush if his progress continues.
11 / 15

OLB David Ojabo

Showing quickness off the ball and getting into the backfield consistently, Ojabo looks completely recovered from his Achilles injury last year. He could be a difference-maker in Baltimore's pass rush if his progress continues.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Odafe Oweh

Oweh was a presence in the pass rush and showed off his athleticism with a variety of moves. New Outside Linebackers Coach Chuck Smith continued working with Oweh to develop his technique and consistency heading into his third NFL season.
12 / 15

OLB Odafe Oweh

Oweh was a presence in the pass rush and showed off his athleticism with a variety of moves. New Outside Linebackers Coach Chuck Smith continued working with Oweh to develop his technique and consistency heading into his third NFL season.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
DT Michael Pierce

Pierce made a statement during OTAs, assuming his role as a veteran leader along the defensive line. After missing most of the last two seasons with injuries, Pierce is off to a good start in his mission to reestablish himself as a top NFL nose tackle.
13 / 15

DT Michael Pierce

Pierce made a statement during OTAs, assuming his role as a veteran leader along the defensive line. After missing most of the last two seasons with injuries, Pierce is off to a good start in his mission to reestablish himself as a top NFL nose tackle.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
OLB Patrick Queen

Heading into a contract year, Queen reported lighter and quicker, looking ready to pick up where he left off last season when he was playing the best football of his career. Playing a full season with All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith should only help Queen take his game to another level.
14 / 15

OLB Patrick Queen

Heading into a contract year, Queen reported lighter and quicker, looking ready to pick up where he left off last season when he was playing the best football of his career. Playing a full season with All-Pro linebacker Roquan Smith should only help Queen take his game to another level.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
S Marcus Williams

Williams had an acrobatic interception during the second week of OTAs that showed off his range and ability to make plays on the ball. In his second year with the Ravens, Williams looks completely comfortable taking ownership as one of the team's defensive leaders.
15 / 15

S Marcus Williams

Williams had an acrobatic interception during the second week of OTAs that showed off his range and ability to make plays on the ball. In his second year with the Ravens, Williams looks completely comfortable taking ownership as one of the team's defensive leaders.

Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
10. In my estimation, there are only two starting jobs up for grabs. There's left guard, which Harbaugh said will be "quite a fight" primarily between John Simpson, Ben Cleveland, and Daniel Faalele. The other is No. 3 cornerback. There's depth, but who's first up after Humphrey and Rock Ya-Sin?

11. The Ravens didn't get the look at Jalyn Armour-Davis or Pepe Williams, two promising sophomore cornerbacks fighting for larger roles, they would have liked during OTAs. They appeared to be sidelined by minor injuries. Hopefully they're back on the field for minicamp because they need the reps.

12. The pass rusher market is heating up. Leonard Floyd (Buffalo) and Frank Clark (Denver) found new homes this week. There are reports of NFL trade interest in Vikings pass rusher Danielle Hunter. One has to think the time for Justin Houston to sign somewhere, potentially in Baltimore, is nearing.

13. While I ultimately expect the Ravens to add another veteran outside linebacker, the progress David Ojabo and Odafe Oweh showed during OTAs indicated that the pass rush situation isn't dire. Bowser's practice debut will also improve the outlook. New Outside Linebackers Coach Chuck Smith is elevating the group.

14. Barring injury, Nelson Agholor probably won't catch more than 40 passes this season because of all the other targets around him. However, expect Agholor to have a few plays in the Ravens' 2023 end-of-season highlight package. With that athleticism, it's easy to see why he was a first-round pick.

15. DeAndre Hopkins has visits lined up with the Titans and Patriots. Since signing OBJ and drafting Flowers, the Ravens' prospects of adding "Nuk" seemed unlikely. Landing somewhere other than Cleveland would be good enough for me, though the Ravens would see Hopkins in London if he signs with Tennessee.

