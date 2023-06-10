50 Words or Less: Best Roster in a While. Time to See It in Action

1. Head Coach John Harbaugh said he expects full attendance at mandatory minicamp. That means the arrivals of Odell Beckham Jr., J.K. Dobbins, Ronnie Stanley, Kevin Zeitler and Tyus Bowser. On paper, this is Baltimore's best roster in a while. Time to see what it looks like on the field.

2. Here's the debate on the roster strength. The 2019 team that went 14-2 was loaded. It had more depth at corner, Matthew Judon on the edge, and a stacked offensive line. This year's roster is far better at wide receiver and inside linebacker, and stronger on the defensive line.