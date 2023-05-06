50 Words or Less: Lamar Jackson Intends to Keep His Promise

It's been a jam-packed two weeks for the Baltimore Ravens.

Last week, Lamar Jackson agreed to a five-year contract extension and the Ravens added a six-member NFL Draft class. This week, Jackson inked his deal and spoke to the media for the first time in five months, another significant free-agent addition was made, and the rookies took the field for the first time.

Here are my thoughts on the past (wild) week, all in 50 words or less:

Jackson made it clear Thursday that he never wanted to leave Baltimore. There are many reasons why, but his promise to win a Super Bowl as a Raven, made on the night the Ravens drafted him in 2018, shouldn't be overlooked among them. It matters to him – a lot.