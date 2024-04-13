50 Words or Less: What Happens If the Ravens Don't Draft an Offensive Tackle First

It's full-blown mock draft season and when it comes to the Ravens, there's one clear direction.

Offensive tackle has been the default after the Ravens traded right tackle Morgan Moses and made it clear that left tackle Ronnie Stanley is going into a prove-it year.

A whopping eight offensive tackles are expected to be picked in the first round and all of them could be off the board by the time the Ravens are on the clock.

So what do the Ravens do if that happens? Let's go down the rabbit hole, all in 50 words or less: