8/3 Ravens Training Camp Practice Highlights: Marlon Brown Making Circus Catches

Aug 03, 2014 at 10:47 AM

Even though he's a towering 6-foot-5, Marlon Brown can get a bit lost behind fellow wide receivers Steve Smith Sr., Torrey Smith and Jacoby Jones.

While Brown had a hard time during organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamp, he's been building a highlight reel in training camp.

Brown had another strong practice on Sunday, capped with a pretty deep touchdown reception in which he beat cornerback Asa Jackson down the sideline. Jackson has had a nice camp too, so it was a good win for Brown.

"He's made great strides," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "Marlon made some circus catches today."

Brown stole the show in camp last year as an undrafted rookie. He went on to snag 49 catches for 524 yards and seven touchdowns, tying Torrey Smith's single-season rookie touchdown record.

Brown's follow-up campaign got off to somewhat of a rocky start, however.

"In minicamp, I had a couple drops," Brown said. "I was big on not dropping the ball anymore – just practicing on catching it with the hands; everything."

Brown may see less passes his way this year considering there are more targets in the passing game with Smith Sr., Owen Daniels and a healthy Dennis Pitta. Kubiak likes to throw to his tight ends and has a run-first offense.

Here are some other notes from practice:

  • Veterans who got a day off today were tight end Dennis Pitta and outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil.
  • Rookie wide receiver Michael Campanaro, who reportedly has a rib injury, missed practice. He was joined by inside linebacker Daryl Smith (groin), cornerback Lardarius Webb (back), guard Will Rackley (concussion) and nose tackle Terrence Cody (hip). Harbaugh said after practice that Cody may be out for a while.
  • Rookie defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (back) returned to practice after missing three days. Jernigan only participated in individual drills, however.
  • Veteran wide receiver LaQuan Williams continues to make some of the flashiest catches in practice. He took an interception away from cornerback Domonique Franks with a one-handed grab, and Williams also made a sliding touchdown grab on one tightly-contested deep pass.
  • Cornerback Chykie Brown got a bit of redemption after a rough Saturday practice. He ripped one ball out of Smith Sr.'s hands and gave the feisty receiver a taste of his own medicine with a ball spin. Brown also came up with an interception in the end zone on a long pass intended for Jacoby Jones.
  • Haloti Ngata ran over Ray Rice when the 5-foot-8, 206-pound running back had to chip block the 6-foot-4, 340-pound defensive tackle. Not much of a fair fight. Ngata beat guard Kelechi Osemele inside and Rice had the unfortunate job of stepping in front.
  • Quarterback Joe Flacco was picked off by cornerback Asa Jackson in a red-zone 7-on-7 drill. The pass only traveled maybe a couple yards. Flacco responded on the next play by firing a missile right under the chin of Torrey Smith for a touchdown. Safety Brynden Trawick, who saw the play, told Smith, "You caught that one out of self-defense."
  • Cornerback Jimmy Smith got a little banged up in a collision with Jackson. Smith grabbed for his back. He remained in practice but was later pulled out and just stood on the sideline, likely for precautionary reasons.
  • Safety Omar Brown again showed his knack for being in the right spot when he leapt under a deflected pass for an interception on quarterback Tyrod Taylor.
  • Even big defensive tackle Levi Brown got in on the interception action. The undrafted rookie, who tips the scales at 6-2, 310, dove under a deflected pass for a pick. He showed pretty good hands.
  • Flacco finished practice with a few beautiful passes. He threw one strike down the middle of the field to tight end Crockett Gillmore, then followed up with a pretty ball down the sideline to Smith Sr., who beat Brown to get the last laugh.
  • The Ravens had some special guests on hand today. Former Ravens linebacker Adalius Thomas was on the sideline, along with Harbaugh's father, Jack, mother, Jackie, and wife, Ingrid.
