8/3 Ravens Training Camp Practice Highlights: Marlon Brown Making Circus Catches

Even though he's a towering 6-foot-5, Marlon Brown can get a bit lost behind fellow wide receivers Steve Smith Sr., Torrey Smith and Jacoby Jones.

While Brown had a hard time during organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamp, he's been building a highlight reel in training camp.

Brown had another strong practice on Sunday, capped with a pretty deep touchdown reception in which he beat cornerback Asa Jackson down the sideline. Jackson has had a nice camp too, so it was a good win for Brown.

"He's made great strides," Head Coach John Harbaugh said. "Marlon made some circus catches today."

Brown stole the show in camp last year as an undrafted rookie. He went on to snag 49 catches for 524 yards and seven touchdowns, tying Torrey Smith's single-season rookie touchdown record.

Brown's follow-up campaign got off to somewhat of a rocky start, however.

"In minicamp, I had a couple drops," Brown said. "I was big on not dropping the ball anymore – just practicing on catching it with the hands; everything."

Brown may see less passes his way this year considering there are more targets in the passing game with Smith Sr., Owen Daniels and a healthy Dennis Pitta. Kubiak likes to throw to his tight ends and has a run-first offense.

Here are some other notes from practice: