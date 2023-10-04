Aaron Rodgers Says He's Rehabbing With J.K. Dobbins

J.K. Dobbins has made an impression on Aaron Rodgers as the two NFL players recover from Achilles injuries both suffered in Week 1.

Dobbins and Rodgers have been rehabbing together, the Jets' quarterback said on ESPN's "The Pat McAfee Show." Rodgers, who has not closed the door on returning this season, has been fueled by Dobbins' passion as they push themselves to return stronger than ever.

"This is my full-time job, rehab," Rodgers said. "My entire focus is to do things that just haven't been done before. And I hope that in the process that they'll be inspiration for those other guys who are dealing with the same thing.

"I get to work in rehab with J.K. Dobbins right now, awesome kid who's gone through a couple of rough injuries the last few years. Fantastic player and had the same surgery as me, and we're both I think inspiring each other to push this thing. His timetable might not be the same as mine, he obviously plays a different position.