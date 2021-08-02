Advisory: Ravens Training Camp Media Availability

Aug 02, 2021 at 05:15 PM
/assets/images/imported/BAL/article-thumbnails/BRcom_60x60.jpg
Baltimore Ravens

Below is the Baltimore Ravens' practice and podium lineup for the next three days of training camp. (Please note that times are approximate and subject to change, as are the podium participants.)

Tuesday, August 3:

8:30 a.m. - Practice

11:05 a.m. - John Harbaugh, Joe D' Alessandris, C Bradley Bozeman and G Kevin Zeitler

Wednesday, August 4:

8:30 a.m. - Practice

11:05 a.m. - Chris Horton, Don Martindale, Greg Roman, CB Tavon Young

Thursday, August 5:

Players Off, No Availability

Interview Access

• During training camp, a mixture of head coach John Harbaugh, players, the three coordinators and assistant coaches will be made available daily for post-practice, in-person press conferences at the outside media backdrop/podium. Only media members who are designated as Tier 2M (or videographers and photographers in Tier 3-OA) will be permitted to attend these media sessions. 

• In-person, physically distanced interviews with players and coaches are solely permitted for media in Tier 2M. Individual requests for one-on-one interviews – whether in-person or by phone – will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis and must be made to a member of the Ravens' communications staff at least 72 hours in advance.

• Press conferences will no longer be conducted via Zoom, but as a reminder, they will be streamed live on www.baltimoreravens.com, the Ravens' Facebook page and the Ravens' official app.

Related Content

news

Ravens Officially Sign Pass Rusher Justin Houston to One-Year Deal

Baltimore bolstered its pass rush with a veteran who registered 19 sacks over the past two seasons.
news

Patrick Queen Is 'Way More Comfortable,' Ready For a Big Year

The second-year linebacker is impressing his coaches with his smarts and improvements in pass coverage. Now he could unlock another level to the Ravens defense.
news

Ravens Release Additional Single-Game Tickets for 2021 Season

Lower Level and Club Level tickets are limited in availability. A limited number of Personal Seat Licenses are also available.
news

Ravens Monday Training Camp Transcripts

Find Tickets
Shop Now
Advertising