After Discussing Issues, Earl Thomas Says Focus Is on Fixing Them

Being part of a Ravens defense that has yielded more than 500 yards in back-to-back losses isn't the way Earl Thomas envisioned heading into his first Ravens-Steelers game.

There is a sense of urgency among the Ravens to right what has been wrong defensively. Thomas, a major offseason acquisition during free agency, isn't running from the questions about the defense.

The six-time Pro Bowl safety says there's been plenty of open dialogue between coaches and players this week, talking about the problems and how to fix them.

"We just broke down play by play, took all our mistakes, we got it in the open in front of everybody," Thomas said. "We've been focused on fixing those mistakes. Execution. Communication. Tackling. Always communication."

Thomas also addressed an NFL Network report that said he and Pro Bowl defensive tackle Brandon Williams had a "heated" discussion following Sunday's frustrating 40-25 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Thomas said he and Williams and resolved things, leaving them in a good place moving forward. Williams did not play against Cleveland in Week 4 due to a knee issue, after practicing most of the all week.