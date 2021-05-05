Alejandro Villanueva Was Motivated By a Chance to Face His Former Steelers

Villanueva visited the Under Armour Performance Center in the week before the draft and said he had a "phenomenal" meeting. He said he loved Offensive Line Coach Joe D'Alessandris and that he reminded him of his former Steelers offensive line coach, Mike Munchak.

While he hit it off with the Ravens, Villanueva said the free-agency process was a "mystery" because it was his first time going through it since he was trying to make his transition from the military to the NFL in 2014. Back then, he paid $245 to attend a regional NFL Combine, where he caught the attention of the Philadelphia Eagles as a defensive end.

After not making their roster, the Steelers added Villanueva to their practice squad and turned him into a developmental offensive tackle. Villanueva gained about 90 pounds, and literally grew into one of the league's best. But now on the free-agency market, after a year in which the Steelers ranked last in the NFL in rushing, the 32-year-old Villanueva wasn't a hot commodity.

"I'm an undrafted player. I've always had that title attached to my name and that title attached to my journey." Villanueva said, referring to the way he's been discounted over his career.