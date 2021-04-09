Late for Work 4/9: If Not Steelers, JuJu Smith-Schuster Would've Picked Chiefs Over Ravens

JuJu Smith-Schuster Preferred Chiefs Over Ravens

Before signing Sammy Watkins, the Ravens were one of the teams who reportedly made a strong push for free agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Smith-Schuster opted for familiarity, re-signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year, $8 million deal, but recently said on the Michael Irvin Podcast that his second choice would have been the Kansas City Chiefs, not the Ravens.

"[Playing for a rival], too, and I'm curious to see how they're going to be this year having Watkins and how they're going to use him and throwing the ball and stuff like that," Smith-Schuster said. "Lamar [Jackson]'s in a really, a heavy run offense with the backs that he has, just point being facts. His No. 1 target was [Mark] Andrews, who's a tight end. I think, just seeing K.C. and bro, Andy Reid was just calling me and he was sending me Lombardi Trophy pictures like constantly. We had a good talk, so it would've been K.C. after the Steelers."

The Ravens reportedly offered Smith-Schuster a one-year, $9 million with $3.5 million in incentives, the most of any team.

Smith-Schuster said the recruitment from Baltimore started with newly-hired Wide Receivers Coach Tee Martin, who coached Smith-Schuster at USC.