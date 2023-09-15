Presented by

Mark Andrews Practices Fully; Ravens Rule Out Four Starters

Sep 15, 2023 at 02:48 PM
Baltimore Ravens Editorial Director Ryan Mink
Ryan Mink

Editorial Director

091523wpwn
Shawn Hubbard/Baltimore Ravens Photos
TE Mark Andrews

The Ravens did have at least some positive injury developments Friday.

Mark Andrews was a full practice participant for the first time in two weeks. While he's still listed as questionable to play, it's a positive sign that he's heading in the right direction ahead of Sunday's AFC North rivalry game in Cincinnati.

When speaking to the media Thursday, Andrews said he would play “God willing” against the Bengals but didn't make any definitive statements.

The Ravens have a dangerous trio of wide receivers in Odell Beckham Jr., Rashod Bateman and Zay Flowers that weren't on the field for any of last year's three meetings against the Bengals.

Still, having Andrews back on the field would make a huge difference for an offense looking to have a better showing than it did in Week 1. In his nine career games against the Bengals, Andrews has had 45 catches for 533 yards and six touchdowns.

Ravens Rule Out Four Starters

While Andrews may play, the Ravens will still be short-handed against the Bengals once again, as they ruled out four starters for Sunday's game.

Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, center Tyler Linderbaum, cornerback Marlon Humphrey, and safety Marcus Williams are all out. None of the four practiced this week.

Stanley (sprained knee), Linderbaum (sprained ankle), and Williams (pectoral) were all injured in Week 1 against the Houston Texans. Humphrey had foot surgery on Aug. 16 and was reportedly estimated to miss 4-6 weeks.

The Ravens played the Bengals twice at the end of last season without Lamar Jackson but will at least have their star quarterback under center this time. Jackson is 6-1 against the Bengals all-time.

While the Ravens are banged-up for another matchup against the Bengals, they aren't entering the game feeling sorry for themselves. Head Coach John Harbaugh said he doesn't use the term "next man up" but that his players have embraced it.

"We don't even talk about it. It doesn't even need to be talked about because we do talk about how much [and] how strongly we feel about our guys," Harbaugh said. "Our players are confident in their teammates, their brothers in arms. They believe in one another, and they're excited to see those guys play."

Patrick Mekari is expected to step into the starting left tackle spot. He's started 29 games at various positions over his previous four seasons with the Ravens. Sam Mustipher, who started all but one game for the Chicago Bears the past two seasons, will step in for Linderbaum.

Geno Stone, who started seven games last year, will fill in for Williams, and some combination of Brandon Stephens, Ronald Darby and Rock Ya-Sin will cover Humphrey's absence.

Bengals Lists Three Players as Questionable

While the Ravens are dealing with several substantial injuries, the Bengals are pretty healthy.

They have three players – all backups – questionable to play against the Ravens: backup running back Chris Evans (hamstring), defensive end Joseph Ossai (ankle), and linebacker Markus Bailey (knee).

All three players practiced at some point this week as the Bengals had 52 of 53 players present at practice each day.

Related Content

news

Marlon Humphrey Not Practicing, Mark Andrews Still Limited to Start Bengals Week

Offensive linemen Ronnie Stanley and Tyler Linderbaum are also not practicing to start the week.
news

Mark Andrews Questionable After Week of Limited Practice

Marlon Humphrey has been officially ruled out. Odell Beckham is ready to go. There are no limitations on Rashod Bateman and J.K. Dobbins.
news

Mark Andrews Returns to Ravens Practice

Mark Andrews is dealing with a quad injury. Tyler Huntley is back with no restrictions. Marlon Humphrey is still sidelined.
news

Tyler Huntley Practices Fully, But Still Questionable to Play

Gus Edwards has cleared concussion protocol and Marcus Peters is ready to return.
news

Lamar Jackson Still Out, But Tyler Huntley Is Throwing and Gus Edwards Is Back

Lamar Jackson is still not at practice, but the Ravens' quarterback situation seems to be improving.
news

Lamar Jackson Not Practicing, Tyler Huntley 'On Schedule'

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley is not throwing passes again Wednesday, and Gus Edwards (concussion protocol) is not back on the field.
news

Lamar Jackson Ruled Out, Tyler Huntley Expected to Start vs. Bengals

Calais Campbell (knee) and Marcus Peters (calf) are both questionable. DeSean Jackson and Brandon Stephens dealing with illnesses.
news

Calais Campbell Returns to Practice; Lamar Jackson Still Out

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley was not throwing during the early portion of practice again. 
news

Lamar Jackson Doesn't Practice, Marcus Peters Returns

Marcus Peters returned to practice. Calais Campbell is still sidelined.
news

Lamar Jackson, Marcus Peters Ruled Out vs. Steelers

Calais Campbell and Geno Stone are questionable for Sunday Night Football after returning to practice Friday. 
news

Lamar Jackson Still Not at Ravens Practice

Defensive lineman Calais Campbell and cornerback Marcus Peters are also not back yet.
Enter The Auction
Shop Now
FIND TICKETS
Advertising