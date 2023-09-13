Lamar Jackson Hopes to Be the Difference vs. Bengals

Does Jackson remember how he felt watching Sam Hubbard of the Bengals return a fumble 98-yards for a touchdown for the winning score in last year's playoff game?

"I'd rather not," Jackson said. "I almost hit my (television) screen."

Jackson hopes to hit some big plays Sunday that will help Baltimore snap its three-game losing streak in Cincinnati. He's been a huge difference maker in this rivalry. The Ravens have a 6-1 record against the Bengals when Jackson is the starting quarterback, and he's 2-0 as a starter in Cincinnati.

Jackson will also be traveling with key weapons he's never had against the Bengals. He now has wide receiver Zay Flowers, who had nine catches for 78 yards in Week 1. Odell Beckham Jr. would love to have a breakout game after catching two passes for 37 yards in the Week 1 victory over the Texans.

Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday that facing the Ravens for the first time with new Offensive Coordinator Todd Monken presents an element of the unknown.

"There's always that unknown there of things they've got in their back pocket," Taylor said via the team’s website. "You've just got to be ready to react as you go over the course of the game, especially early in the season."

However, the Ravens still have other injury concerns. They lost running back J.K. Dobbins (Achilles) for the season in Week 1 and starting safety Marcus Williams (pectoral) is going to be out for an extended period of time. Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey (foot), Pro Bowl left tackle Ronnie Stanley (knee) and starting center Tyler Linderbaum (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday, while Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews (quad) practiced on a limited basis.

There's little doubt the Ravens will still be shorthanded Sunday, but Jackson's presence is an X-factor that Cincinnati hasn't had to deal with in some time. Jackson is focusing on the game plan, not Baltimore's injuries.