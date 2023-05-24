Ravens Sign Veteran Defensive Tackle Angelo Blackson 

The Ravens have signed veteran defensive tackle Angelo Blackson, who saw consistent playing time with the Chicago Bears the past two seasons in their defensive line rotation.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Blackson had 22 tackles in 15 games with Chicago last year and played 42% of their defensive snaps. He posted a career-high 43 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 2021. Blackson has made 42 starts in eight seasons.

A fourth-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2015, the 30-year-old Blackson has played for the Titans, Texans, Cardinals, and Bears. His defensive line coach in Houston was Anthony Weaver, who will now again coach him in Baltimore. Blackson also played with Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith the past two years.