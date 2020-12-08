Anthony Averett Activated, Two Called Up From Practice Squad

The Ravens are getting back one of their injured cornerbacks.

Anthony Averett has been activated to the 53-man roster ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Averett had been on the injured list since Oct. 22 after suffering a shoulder injury against the Philadelphia Eagles. He returned to practice as a full participant on Friday.

His return is timely because the Ravens have been dealing with injuries at cornerback and are facing a Cowboys team with a formidable trio of wide receivers.

Jimmy Smith (thigh) is questionable for the Dallas game after being injured last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smith has been unable to practice since his injury. Veteran corner Tramon Williams, who was signed Nov. 10, is doubtful for the game (thigh) after playing as season-high 45 snaps in Pittsburgh, filling in nicely after Smith was injured.

A fourth-round pick from Alabama in 2018, Averett was expected to take on a larger role this season after nickel corner Tavon Young suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp. Averett played a career-high 62 snaps against Washington in Week 4, and starting corners Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters will need help defending Dallas' talented trio of wide receivers – Amari Cooper (848 receiving yards, three touchdowns), CeeDee Lamb (650 yards, four TDs), and Michael Gallup (538 yards, one TD).

The Ravens also activated cornerback Pierre Desir and tight end Eric Tomlinson from the practice squad for Tuesday's game.

Tomlinson will join Luke Willson as the tight ends on the active roster available for the game. Starting tight end Mark Andrews is on the Reserve/Covid-19 list, while Nick Boyle suffered a season-ending knee injury last month. Willson was officially signed two days after Boyle's injury, while Tomlinson saw his first action for the Ravens last week and played 16 snaps against the Steelers.