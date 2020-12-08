Anthony Averett Activated, Two Called Up From Practice Squad

Dec 08, 2020 at 04:00 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

120820-Averett

The Ravens are getting back one of their injured cornerbacks.

Anthony Averett has been activated to the 53-man roster ahead of Tuesday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys. Averett had been on the injured list since Oct. 22 after suffering a shoulder injury against the Philadelphia Eagles. He returned to practice as a full participant on Friday.

His return is timely because the Ravens have been dealing with injuries at cornerback and are facing a Cowboys team with a formidable trio of wide receivers.

Jimmy Smith (thigh) is questionable for the Dallas game after being injured last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Smith has been unable to practice since his injury. Veteran corner Tramon Williams, who was signed Nov. 10, is doubtful for the game (thigh) after playing as season-high 45 snaps in Pittsburgh, filling in nicely after Smith was injured.

A fourth-round pick from Alabama in 2018, Averett was expected to take on a larger role this season after nickel corner Tavon Young suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp. Averett played a career-high 62 snaps against Washington in Week 4, and starting corners Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters will need help defending Dallas' talented trio of wide receivers – Amari Cooper (848 receiving yards, three touchdowns), CeeDee Lamb (650 yards, four TDs), and Michael Gallup (538 yards, one TD).

The Ravens also activated cornerback Pierre Desir and tight end Eric Tomlinson from the practice squad for Tuesday's game.

Tomlinson will join Luke Willson as the tight ends on the active roster available for the game. Starting tight end Mark Andrews is on the Reserve/Covid-19 list, while Nick Boyle suffered a season-ending knee injury last month. Willson was officially signed two days after Boyle's injury, while Tomlinson saw his first action for the Ravens last week and played 16 snaps against the Steelers.

Desir was signed to the practice squad Nov. 28 after starting eight of the New York Jets' first nine games. The 30-year-old Desir has three interceptions this season, including a pick-six, giving the Ravens another veteran option at cornerback.

Related Content

news

SociaLight: Trace McSorley Makes His Anticipated TikTok Debut

Ravens quarterback Trace McSorley is still amazed at his TikTok fame, but he's joining in on the fun.
news

Everything You Need to Know: Ravens vs. Cowboys

The Ravens (6-5) need a victory over the Dallas Cowboys (3-8) to stop a three-game losing streak.
news

Dez Bryant Is Excited to Take on the Cowboys – With No Hard Feelings

A Texas kid, wide receiver Dez Bryant had eight shining seasons in Dallas before being released. His daughter convinced him to make a comeback and now he'll take on his former team.
news

How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream Ravens vs. Cowboys

The Tuesday Night Football game will be broadcast to a nationwide audience on FOX.
news

Pundit Picks: Ravens vs. Cowboys

See who media members think will win Tuesday night's Week 13 game between the Ravens and Cowboys.
news

Late for Work 12/8: Ravens Are Unanimous Choice to Defeat Cowboys

Could Dez Bryant be an X factor against his old team? After Washington upset the Steelers, Chase Young said 'Baltimore exposed some things' about Pittsburgh.
news

Lamar Jackson, Three Other Ravens Activated From COVID-19 List

The Ravens' MVP quarterback is eligible to play Tuesday against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Around the AFC North: Baker Mayfield, Browns on Fire With Ravens Up Next

The Steelers need one sack Monday night to tie an NFL record. Losing games and losing tempers, a long season is getting longer for the Bengals.
news

Ravens' Path to the Playoffs Got More Difficult This Weekend

Four teams ahead of the Ravens in the wild-card chase all won Sunday, meaning Baltimore may have to run the table the rest of the way.
news

Late for Work 12/7: Did Washington Provide Blueprint for How to Attack Cowboys?

Defensive Coordinator Wink Martindale deserves to be among leading head coaching candidates. Three Ravens who have raised their stock.
news

Mailbag: Will the Ravens' Offensive Line Be Solidified?

Could the his touchdown in Pittsburgh be a turning point for 'Hollywood' Brown? Will the Ravens add a defensive lineman? Is Patrick Queen a legit DROY candidate?

Advertising