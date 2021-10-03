Anthony Averett Is Active, Ty'Son Williams Inactive vs. Broncos

The Ravens are still dealing with injuries in the secondary, but Anthony Averett will be in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

Averett (ankle) is active despite missing Friday's practice, while starting safety DeShon Elliott (quad) will be inactive for the first time this season. Averett has been the starting corner opposite Marlon Humphrey all year after Marcus Peters was lost with a season-ending knee injury.

The Ravens other notable inactive is running back Ty'Son Williams, who began the season as the starting running back. He won't play for the first time this season.

Running back Le'Veon Bell is active and will make his Ravens debut after being elevated from the practice squad Saturday. Bell, whose last game action was with the Kansas City Chiefs toward the end of last season, will join Latavius Murray and DeVonta Freeman in the running back rotation.

The secondary was the position group to watch most closely entering the game. With Peters, Chris Westry and Khalil Dorsey all on injured reserve, the Ravens have been hit hard by injuries at outside corner. Kevon Seymour has been activated from the practice squad for Sunday's game to join the cornerback rotation.

Veteran defensive back Jimmy Smith is also expected to see increased playing time after making his return from an ankle injury last week. Smith is capable of playing both corner and safety and can be used in matchup situations against the Broncos' tight end combination of Noah Fant and Albert Okwuegbunam or big-bodied receivers Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick.

Elliott had started 19 straight games at safety and his absence will force adjustments in the secondary. Rookie third-round safety Brandon Stephens could see more action after playing at least 22 snaps in each of the first three games. Undrafted rookie safety Ar'Darius Washington is inactive since Geno Stone (thigh) is able to play.

All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) was ruled out on Friday and will miss his third straight game, though it was reported this week that he will not have surgery and is expected to play sooner than later.