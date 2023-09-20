Anthony Richardson Made Lamar Jackson Feel Old

While he was busy blowing up the 2023 NFL Combine, Anthony Richardson said he viewed himself as a blend of Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton.

Those comments crossed Jackson's radar. How did it make him feel?

"You want me to be honest, right? That made me feel old," Jackson said Wednesday as the Ravens get ready to face Richardson's Colts (1-1).

"I'm only 26. Like comparing me, himself and Cam, it was like, 'Dang. Comparing yourself to me? I'm still young.' But I appreciate stuff like that. And I did see him a couple of times in college and he played phenomenal. And his first two [NFL] games he has too."