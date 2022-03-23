Late for Work 3/23: Are There Really Six AFC Quarterbacks Better Than Lamar Jackson?

Lamar Jackson Is No. 7 in SB Nation's AFC QB Rankings

It was just two years ago that Lamar Jackson joined Tom Brady as the only players in NFL history to win the league MVP award by a unanimous vote. Several months later, Jackson was voted the No. 1 player in the NFL Top 100 by his peers.

Now, according to pundits Brandon Lee Gowton and Rob Guerrera of "The SB Nation NFL Show," Jackson isn't one of the six best quarterbacks in the AFC, let alone the entire league. Jackson came in at No. 7 in their AFC quarterback rankings.

Gowton and Guerrera cited Jackson's 1-3 record in the playoffs as the main reason he isn't ranked higher.

"At some point, your performance level [in the playoffs] has to pick up, and Lamar's definitely hasn't," Guerrera said.

Gowton said Jackson's subpar performance in the postseason is something the Ravens have to take into account in contract negotiations.

"Obviously, he's been incredible in the regular season, and I'm not trying to take that away from him," Gowton said. "But you can't just ignore the playoff thing. That's totally relevant. … Think about the contract Lamar Jackson is potentially going to get. The biggest contract ever. And given the Deshaun Watson extension, it can be fully guaranteed. So it's a huge commitment that you're making for multiple years to a guy with one playoff win in four tries and a passer rating of 68.3."

It's fair to be critical of Jackson's postseason record, but his 37-12 mark as a starter in the regular season shouldn't be so easily dismissed.

Of the six quarterbacks ranked ahead of him (Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Watson, Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson and Joe Burrow), only Mahomes has a higher winning percentage (.794) than Jackson (.755). Mahomes also is the only one with an MVP award.

In head-to-head matchups, Jackson is 1-3 against Mahomes, but 6-2 (including the playoffs) against the other five quarterbacks. In Jackson's games against Watson and Herbert, the Ravens went 3-0 and outscored their opponents, 108-29.

As for the playoffs, Watson also has only one win, and Herbert has yet to play in the postseason.

Moreover, Jackson took the Ravens to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons and had them in position again last year before he missed the final four games (all losses) due to an ankle injury.