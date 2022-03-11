Two Pass Rushers Who Could Be a Dark Horse Pick for Ravens

Johnson and Karlaftis are projected as first-round picks and in his latest mock draft, ESPN's Todd McShay had Johnson going to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 12, just two spots before the Ravens pick. McShay was impressed with Johnson's workout at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he ran a 4.58 in the 40-yard dash and had a 10-foot-5 broad jump.

Johnson brought confidence to the Combine along with his athletic ability.

"I think I'm the best edge rusher in this draft," Johnson said. "Because I do everything exceptionally well. I play the run as well as I play the pass. Nobody in this class does that like I do."

Johnson played his first two college seasons at Georgia, part of a monster front seven that had four other players expected to be first-round picks – defensive linemen Travon Walker, Devonte Wyatt and Jordan Davis and inside linebacker Nakobe Dean. However, Johnson wasn't getting the playing time he wanted at Georgia so he transferred to Florida State to finish his college career. Johnson knew that decision would raise some eyebrows, but that didn't deter him.

"I kind of got the stigma I left the SEC, going to the ACC, weaker competition," Johnson said. "So I knew what I had to prove."

Johnson blew up during his one season at Florida State with 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss, a disruptive defender who routinely defeated double teams. The Seminoles moved him around the defense, allowing Johnson to make plays as both a standup outside linebacker and a defensive lineman with his hand in the dirt.

Adding Johnson would give Macdonald a chess piece to move around the defense, something he did as Michigan's defensive coordinator with versatile players. Johnson was asked at the Combine if he was better at defensive end or outside linebacker.