Around the AFC North: Browns Trade for LB Deion Jones

It's going to take more than replacing Mitch Tribusky with Pickett to jump start the Steelers' offense. They rank No. 28 in yards and No. 30 in points scored heading into Week 6 when they host the Buccaneers.

"I think we have to kind of look in the mirror at ourselves as players and figure out what we have to do better,3 Pickett said. "There's a lot of fingers to be pointed, but when you look at yourself, I think we will improve a lot faster that way. So, it starts with myself, and I want to look at what I can improve on and get ready to go next week."