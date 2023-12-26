Around the AFC North: Joe Flacco-Amari Cooper Connection Has Browns on Verge of Postseason 

Pittsburgh Steelers: Mason Rudolph Will Get Another Start If Kenny Pickett Can't Go

In Mason Rudolph's first start of the season at quarterback Saturday, the Steelers scored 34 points against Cincinnati, the most they have scored since 2021. That made it no surprise Tuesday when Head Coach Mike Tomlin announced that Rudolph would begin this week taking the starting reps again, with Kenny Pickett still recovering from an ankle injury.

"We're in the same position with Kenny as we were last week," Tomlin said Tuesday via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. "We'll give him a few reps and see where that leads us. ... Obviously we have a great deal more comfort because of what we've seen in-stadium for Mason Rudolph and that helps us."

Rudolph threw for 290 yards in Pittsburgh's 34-11 victory, and the big-play element returned to the offense. George Pickett caught a 66-yard touchdown pass from Rudolph on third-and-1 as the Steelers attacked downfield with success.

At (8-7), the Steelers have just a 13% chance of making the playoffs, according to the New York Times simulator, as they prepare for their Week 17 game at Seattle. Until he sees Pickett in practice this week, Tomlin did not want to speculate on the second-year quarterback's possible availability against the Seahawks.