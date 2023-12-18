Around the AFC North: Joe Flacco and Browns Thriving on Comeback Wins

Pittsburgh Steelers: Mason Rudolph to Start at Quarterback in Week 16

The Steelers (7-7) are making another change at quarterback.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin announced Monday that Mason Rudolph will make his first start of the season Saturday against the Bengals. Rudolph replaced Mitch Trubisky in the fourth quarter of their 30-13 loss to the Colts in Week 15, which was Pittsburgh's third straight defeat.

"I'm not dumping the game at Mitch's feet, I'm not saying that," Tomlin said via TribLive.com. "I'm saying the guy at that position is at the controls and does have a big say in how some things unfold. It's more about Mason Rudolph being deserving of an opportunity and us changing the trajectory of what has been transpiring."

Tomlin did not rule out the possibility of Kenny Pickett being available on Saturday. Pickett is still recovering from a high ankle sprain and has missed the last two games.

"His availability is not out of the question this week," Tomlin said. "At the front part of our week, our attention and emphasis will be on Mason Rudolph, and we'll leave the door ajar and see how Kenny responds to the work he gets today and the limited work he gets tomorrow."