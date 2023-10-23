Around the AFC North: Officiating Controversy Near End of Browns, Steelers Victories

Cincinnati Bengals: Getting Offense Fixed Was Focus of Bye Week

The Bengals (3-3) had a bye in Week 7 and spent plenty of time self-scouting their offense. They are ranked last in the NFL in total offense, averaging 256.3 yards per game, and must improve to win the division for a third straight year.

"Not where we want to be," Burrow said via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. "We've had moments. But we just gotta put it all together."

According to ESPN Analytics, the Bengals have an 18.2% chance of making the postseason and are at 5.4% odds to win the AFC North. Cincinnati also has a challenging schedule, which includes a Week 8 trip to San Francisco and remaining games against the Ravens, Bills, and Chiefs.

However, the Bengals overcame a 0-2 start last year to win the division, and know they have the talent to play better. With 11 games remaining, the Bengals are not panicking.

"We haven't scored enough to really take the pressure off our team," Head Coach Zac Taylor said. "We know we're capable enough to do that.