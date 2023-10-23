Presented by

Around the AFC North: Officiating Controversy Near End of Browns, Steelers Victories

Oct 23, 2023 at 01:41 PM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

102323aroundafcn
Zach Bolinger/AP Photo
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) rushes around Indianapolis Colts tackle Blake Freeland (73) during an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Indianapolis.

Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett Having Monster Year*,* Deshaun Watson's Struggles Continue

The Browns (4-2) had several controversial calls that went their way and received another herculean effort from All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett to help them win in Week 7.

Garrett had two sacks – both of which forced fumbles – a blocked field goal and nine tackles during Cleveland's 39-38 victory over the Colts. Garrett is the first player with two sacks and two forced fumbles in the same game since 2000.

The Browns also benefitted from two controversial calls that went in their favor during their game-winning drive. With less than a minute to play, the Colts recovered a strip sack, but cornerback Darrell Baker Jr. was called for illegal contact on the play and the strip sack was negated. Later in the drive, Baker was called for pass interference in the end zone, putting the ball on the 1-yard line. Kareem Hunt scored the game-tying touchdown with 19 seconds to play, and the successful extra point won it for Cleveland.

The Browns were fortunate to win, but Garrett was the game's most dominant player and continued to make a strong case for Defensive Player of the Year. Garrett showed his remarkable athletic ability on the blocked field goal, hurdling over the line of scrimmage to put himself in position to make the play.

The Browns have won three of their last four games, even with starting quarterback Deshaun Watson struggling to stay healthy. After missing two straight games (throwing shoulder), Watson started Sunday but left the game late in the first quarter after completing just 1-of-5 passes and throwing an interception. He was evaluated for a concussion after taking a hard hit and was cleared, but Head Coach Kevin Stefanski stuck with P.J. Walker at quarterback.

"I just did not want to put Watson] back out there," Stefanski said [via Jake Trotter of ESPN.com. "I wanted to protect our franchise quarterback. That was my decision."

Stefanski said that Watson is "our starter moving forward," including when the Browns visit Seattle in Week 8 if "he's ready to roll."

Pittsburgh Steelers: Questionable Spot and T.J. Watt Help Secure Another Close Win

All four of the Steelers' victories have come by seven points or less, and they've needed second-half comebacks to win their last two games.

In Week 7, Pittsburgh trailed the Rams at halftime, 9-3, but came alive with three second-half touchdowns to beat the Rams, 24-17. The Steelers sealed the win when quarterback Kenny Pickett was given a favorable spot on a fourth-and-1 quarterback sneak near midfield, with Pittsburgh holding its seven-point lead. The Rams felt strongly that Pickett was stopped short, which would've given them the ball back.

The play occurred just prior to the two-minute warning, and the Rams couldn't challenge the call because they were out of timeouts. The Steelers ran out the clock and moved to 4-2. The catalyst for their comeback was reigning Defensive Player of the Year, edge rusher T. J. Watt, who dropped into coverage and made an interception early in the second half to change the game's momentum.

"Eyes on the quarterback, able to see him kind of work his way back to my side of the field and was able to just jump in front and make a play on the ball," Watt said during his postgame press conference. "We understand as a defense we need to bow up in big-time moments and try to change the tide of the game."

The Steelers will host the Jaguars (5-2) in Week 8.

Cincinnati Bengals: Getting Offense Fixed Was Focus of Bye Week

The Bengals (3-3) had a bye in Week 7 and spent plenty of time self-scouting their offense. They are ranked last in the NFL in total offense, averaging 256.3 yards per game, and must improve to win the division for a third straight year.

"Not where we want to be," Burrow said via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. "We've had moments. But we just gotta put it all together."

According to ESPN Analytics, the Bengals have an 18.2% chance of making the postseason and are at 5.4% odds to win the AFC North. Cincinnati also has a challenging schedule, which includes a Week 8 trip to San Francisco and remaining games against the Ravens, Bills, and Chiefs.

However, the Bengals overcame a 0-2 start last year to win the division, and know they have the talent to play better. With 11 games remaining, the Bengals are not panicking.

"We haven't scored enough to really take the pressure off our team," Head Coach Zac Taylor said. "We know we're capable enough to do that.

"We put ourselves in a position to continue to control the things we need to control and we don't have to look around and do the standings check and stuff. It's still too early in the season for that."

Related Content

news

With Timetable for Deshaun Watson Uncertain, Defense Leads Browns

The Bengals hope to get heathier and hotter with a bye after getting back to .500. The Steelers look to improve their 12-4 record under Mike Tomlin after their bye week.
news

Around the AFC North: Ja'Marr Chase Has Monster Game, Bengals Get Offense on Track

Will the Browns cut down on their turnovers and improve offensively following their bye week? Rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. is earning a larger role in Pittsburgh's defense.
news

Kenny Pickett Expected to Miss Week 5 vs. Ravens

Tee Higgins reportedly suffered a rib fracture, presenting another problem for the Bengals' struggling offense. Myles Garrett was wearing a walking boot after losing to the Ravens, but Cleveland's star defender said he won't miss time.
news

Around the AFC North: Myles Garrett, Browns' No. 1 Defense Await Ravens 

Joe Burrow reportedly trends toward playing for Bengals on MNF. The Steelers had trouble flying home but got their offense in gear.
news

Around the AFC North: More Concern for Joe Burrow After He Aggravates Calf vs. Ravens

Browns receiver Amari Cooper is unlikely to play against Pittsburgh on Monday Night Football. The Steelers face a difficult challenge trying to contain Cleveland's offense without Cam Heyward. 
news

Around the AFC North: Bengals Look to Regroup After Bad Loss, Face Ravens Next 

Browns starting right tackle Jack Conklin is reportedly out for the year. Diontae Johnson, Cam Heyward and Pat Freiermuth all left Steelers' defeat with injuries.
news

Around the AFC North: Final Predictions for 2023 Season

With "Kickoff Week" upon us, here are the final season record predictions, and biggest strengths and weaknesses for each team.
news

Around the AFC North: Browns Trade for Kicker Dustin Hopkins, Cut Cade York

Steelers trade left guard Kevin Dotson who started 17 games last season. Bengals edge rusher Joseph Ossai injured his ankle during the preseason finale.
news

Around the AFC North: Joey Porter Jr. Gets Interception in Steelers' Debut

Browns plan to give their starters action in their preseason finale against Kansas City. Bengals' Jonah Williams has embraced his shift from left tackle to right tackle.
news

Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Runs and Throws Prior to Bengals Preseason Opener

Browns second-year kicker Cade York continues to struggle with accuracy. Kenny Pickett-George Pickens combo clicks in Steelers' preseason opener.
news

Around the AFC North: Ja'Marr Chase Doesn't Want Joe Burrow to Return Until He's 100 Percent

Minkah Fitzpatrick is back at Steelers camp after missing a week for personal reasons. Browns rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson could win backup job behind Deshaun Watson.
Enter The Auction
Find Tickets
FIND TICKETS
Shop Now
Advertising