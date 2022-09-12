Around the AFC North: Steelers Fear T.J. Watt Suffered Torn Pectoral

Cleveland Browns: Drafting Kicker in Fourth Round Pays Quick Dividend

The Browns are 1-0 for the first time since 2004, and they pulled out a 26-24 victory over the Panthers on the strength of Cade York's 58-yard field goal with eight seconds left to play.

Cleveland drafted the former LSU kicker in the fourth round, which left them open to second-guessing if York struggled early. Instead, York made four field goals in the opener and delivered in the clutch during his first regular-season test.

His teammates were impressed, realizing they have a new weapon who could help Cleveland win more close games.

"The kicker of, hopefully, our future," All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett said via Camryn Justice of Cleveland News 5. "That was a hell of a kick. Big-time momentum swing. I know we still had to cap it off, but game winners don't come around for kickers very often. Him to do it as a rookie, that's big for him and his confidence going forward and it's big for us as a team."

York was so locked in on making the kick, he didn't remember much about how he celebrated afterward.

"In those situations, I just get real locked in and it's just tunnel vision so I don't really remember everything about it but it felt good," York said.

"I usually say I don't celebrate kicks but that one was a little bit different." A fist pump maybe somewhere in there, a lot of yelling, my shoulder's a little sore so I don't know what I did there."