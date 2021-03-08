Around the AFC North: 'All Signs' Point to JuJu Smith-Schuster Leaving Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals: Tough Decision on Pass Rusher Carl Lawson Looms

The Ravens aren't the only team in the AFC North with major questions at pass rusher. Like Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue in Baltimore, the Bengals have a young talent in Carl Lawson who could be one of the top pass rushers if he hits the open market.

The Bengals had a league-low 17 sacks last season and Lawson registered just 5.5, but advanced metrics on Lawson's pass rush put him near the top of the league at his position, ESPN's Ben Baby wrote.

"Given the advanced metrics, Lawson seems to be a prime candidate for the Bengals to use the franchise tag, which is estimated to be around $17.8 million in 2021 by overthecap.com," Baby wrote.

"But any team willing to invest significant dollars on Lawson is banking on his ability to stay healthy. Last season was only the second time he played all 16 games. And teams will also be looking for Lawson to convert all of those pressures into sacks or turnovers."