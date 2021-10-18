Around the AFC North: Baker Mayfield Plans to Play Through Injury; Kareem Hunt Carted Off

Cincinnati Bengals: Back-to-Back Road Wins Before Heading to Baltimore

The Bengals (4-2) sit alone in second place in the division behind the Ravens (5-1), and the two teams will meet Sunday in Week 7 at M&T Bank Stadium.

Much of the focus will be on the two talented quarterbacks – Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow. Jackson became the first quarterback to win 35 games before age 25 in Week 6, while Burrow's play is a major reason the Bengals believe they can reach the playoffs.

Cincinnati defeated the winless Detroit Lions, 34-11, as Burrow threw three touchdown passes. Head Coach Zac Taylor felt the win was significant because the Bengals didn't look past the Detroit and won their second straight road game for the first time since 2015. Burrow threw three touchdown passes against Detroit and the Bengals never trailed.

"That's the next step for this team," Taylor said via the team's website. "Just proud of the way the guys handled the week. They were focused. You just had the sense in pregame warmups that this was the kind of game our guys were going to play."

Burrow believes Cincinnati's best football this season is yet to come.