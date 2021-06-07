Around the AFC North: Ben Roethlisberger Having Fun Working With New Offensive Coordinator

Pittsburgh Steelers: Ben Roethlisberger Learning New Offense at OTAs

The Pittsburgh Steelers are tweaking their offense in Matt Canada's first season as offensive coordinator. Ben Roethlisberger has enjoyed learning the new playbook at OTAs, and the 39-year-old quarterback welcomes the challenge.

"There's a lot of new," Roethlisberger said via Joe Rutter of TribLive. "For someone who has had a very similar offense for a very long time, verbiage-wise, it's taking some extra studying. It's a fun, new challenge. Guys are getting it, and hopefully it translates into winning football."

After scoring at least 24 points in their first 10 games last year, the Steelers only reached that total once the remainder of the season. After an 11-0 start, they went 1-5 the rest of the way, including a Wild-Card Weekend playoff loss to the Cleveland Browns.

Former Offensive Coordinator Randy Fichtner's contract was not renewed, and Canada was elevated from quarterbacks coach to spice up Pittsburgh's attack. Possible changes may include a heavier dose of the running game led by rookie running back Najee Harris, more pre-snap motion, and more jet sweeps featuring wide receiver Chase Claypool. Despite his experience, Roethlisberger is relying on Canada's judgement to decide what's best.