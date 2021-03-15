Around the AFC North: Ben Roethlisberger Might Lose Another Bodyguard

However, it would not be surprising to see the Steelers take an offensive lineman with the 24th pick in the draft, trying to keep the 39-year-old Roethlisberger secure in the pocket while also improving a running attack that struggled last season. In his latest mock draft, Josh Edwards of CBSSports.com has the Steelers taking Michigan offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield and ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. said he could envision Alabama center Landon Dickerson landing in Pittsburgh or Baltimore.