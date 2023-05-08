Around the AFC North: Bengals Have a Logjam for Contract Extensions

Pittsburgh Steelers: First-Round Pick Broderick Jones Got Mike Tomlin's Attention 12 Months Ago

The Steelers traded up from No. 17 to No. 14 to draft Broderick Jones because they believe he's their starting left tackle of the future.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin said Jones jumped onto his radar in 2022 during a visit to Georgia's campus.

"I was in Athens a year ago and took a group of his former teammates out 12 months ago, and I said, 'Give me a name that we're going to be back for in 12 months,'" Tomlin said via Teresa Varley of pittsburghsteelers.com. "And universally, Broderick's name was the guy's name that we got 12 months ago. That was the first time I really heard his name. In investigating, I see why they held him in such high regard. He's a really good player right now. But the upside is tremendous."

Jones thinks Pittsburgh provides the right environment to reach his full potential.