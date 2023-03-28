Around the AFC North: Bengals Reportedly Sign Irv Smith to Replace Hayden Hurst

Pittsburgh Steelers: Veteran Cornerback Patrick Peterson Could See Snaps at Safety

After losing Terrell Edmunds to the Eagles in free agency, the Steelers haven't decided who will start at safety next to three-time Pro Bowler Minkah Fitzpatrick. However, Head Coach Mike Tomlin has already discussed giving safety reps to veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson.

"He's versatile. Not only in terms of his talents, but his intellect and we're not going to be bashful about moving him around," Tomlin said via Dale Lolley of pittsburghsteelers.com. "He and I have already had that discussion. I think he's really excited about the prospects of that."

Several Hall of Fame defensive backs including Rod Woodson and Charles Woodson have successfullyadjusted to playing safety late in their careers. Peterson said he would welcome the Steelers giving him the opportunity.