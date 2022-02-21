Around the AFC North: Brian Flores Strengthens Steelers Coaching Staff

Feb 21, 2022 at 11:45 AM
Clifton-Brown
Clifton Brown

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

022122-AFCN
Perry Knotts/NFL Photos
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores is seen during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, November 7, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Hiring of Brian Flores Continues Pittsburgh's Defensive Makeover

Brian Flores will coach in the NFL next season, but in a different role than anticipated.

The Miami Dolphins' former head coach has joined Mike Tomlin's staff in Pittsburgh as a senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach, the Steelers announced Saturday. It was been an eventful offseason for Flores, who was unexpectedly fired by the Dolphins after they finished 9-8 and won eight of their last nine games. He is suing the NFL, alleging discriminatory hiring practices toward Black candidates, but Flores will continue his coaching career working with one of the league's most successful coaches in Tomlin.

"I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL," Tomlin said in a statement released by the Steelers. "Brian's resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team."

The addition of Flores continues an offseason makeover for Pittsburgh's defensive staff. Teryl Austin, a former defensive assistant with the Ravens (2011-13), is the new defensive coordinator replacing Keith Butler, who retired after the season. Pittsburgh finished last in the NFL against the run in 2021 and ranked 25th in overall defense, so the changes are not surprising.

Pro Bowl defensive end Cam Heyward believes Pittsburgh's decision to hire Flores during his ongoing dispute with the NFL sends the right message. The Rooney Rule, which was created to increase opportunities for minority coaches, was named after former Steelers owner Dan Rooney, who was chairman of the league's diversity committee. While the effectiveness of the Rooney Rule over time is being debated, Heyward said the Steelers have displayed fairness when it comes to hiring practices.

"I just think our organization looks at people who can help, no matter their skin color, where they come from," Heyward said via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "The Rooneys have a great track record. To have a rule named after you, and for it to be taken advantage of in past years, it's kind of sad. But the Rooneys are about giving people a fair shake and a fair opportunity, and I think coach Flores just wanted an opportunity. I think everybody looks at it as he can help our team rather than hurt our team."

Coming to Pittsburgh will reunite Flores with star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who did not always see eye to eye with Flores in Miami before he asked to be traded.

However, Tomlin moved quickly to add another experienced voice to his staff. Before leading the Dolphins, Flores was a defensive assistant for 11 seasons with the Patriots under Bill Belichick. Now Tomlin, Austin and Flores will work together and spend the offseason plotting defensive strategy to throw at the AFC North's talented quarterback trio of Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Baker Mayfield.

Cincinnati Bengals: Zac Taylor Could Have Long Stay in Cincinnati

Zac Taylor has received a contract extension after going from the hot seat to the Super Bowl.

The Bengals announced last week that their head coach had been extended through the 2026 season. Taylor led the Bengals to their first AFC Championship since 1989, an impressive turnaround after their 6-25-1 record in his first two seasons.

Taylor could be the next coach in the division to have a long tenure, following in the footsteps of Tomlin and Ravens Head Coach John Harbaugh. The Bengals' previous head coach, Marvin Lewis, spent 16 seasons in Cincinnati and owner Mike Brown has a history of showing loyalty to head coaches.

Taylor said his open line of communication with Brown is a major reason he loves coaching the Bengals.

"I think we all understood that we needed to start winning a lot more games than we were," Taylor said via Peter King of NBC's ProFootballTalk. "But the beauty of working for Mike and the family here is you meet almost on a daily basis. There is no earth-shattering conversation that needs to be had after a season because you have that conversation every day in the offseason, training camp, during the season. We're always on the same page to where there's not these big State of the Union meetings that need to happen where there's been no communication for weeks or months. I wouldn't want to have it any other way."

Cleveland Browns: Will Jarvis Landry Still Be With Cleveland in 2022?

The future of wide receiver Jarvis Landry is a major offseason decision facing the Cleveland Browns.

Landry is under contract, but ESPN's Jake Trotter reported that Landry has a $16.6 million cap hit next season and the Browns would save significant money releasing him or trading him. The 29-year-old Landry is coming off his least-productive NFL season -- 52 catches for 570 yards and two touchdowns.

Landry posted a cryptic tweet on Twitter this weekend, although it wasn't clear if he was referring to his situation with the Browns.

Former Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. found greener pastures after being released in November, joining the Rams and helping them win a Super Bowl. Browns General Manager Andrew Berry spoke highly of Landry at his postseason press conference, but did not commit to Landry returning next season.

"I think everybody on this call knows how much respect that we have for Jarvis Landry and really what he's meant for our team and organization over the past several years," Berry said via Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon-Journal. "He's been a productive player for us since the day that we traded for him and he's been really a key piece in how the team and organization have evolved over the last several years."

Related Content

news

Mock Draft Roundup 5.0: Georgia Defensive Lineman Becomes Popular Pick

Most pundits expect the Ravens to target the offensive line or defensive line with their first-round pick.
news

Late for Work 2/21: Could Za'Darius Smith Land Back in Baltimore?

Two NFC North cap casualties the Ravens could be interested in, as Vikings could trade Danielle Hunter. Justin Houston listed as a Top 25 free agent on defense.
news

50 Words or Less: Odafe Oweh's Potential Keeps Growing

Ryan Mink steps in for John Eisenberg for this week's 50 Words or Less, talking about Odafe Oweh, strength of schedule, Lamar Jackson's training and more.
news

Late for Work 2/18: Lamar Jackson Is No. 2 on List of Players Under Most Pressure Next Season

Are the Ravens' options limited for gaining cap relief through restructures and extensions? Bradley Bozeman is named one free agent the Ravens should keep. Josh Bynes was Ravens' most improved player in 2021.
news

What Mink Thinks: 'F Them Picks!' Won't Be Ravens' Strategy

The Ravens are not going to trade away first-round picks to take shots at a title, but Eric DeCosta has shown his aggressiveness.
news

Late for Work 2/17: Could 'Re-Retired' Eric Weddle Return to Ravens in Some Capacity?

What are the Ravens' best- and worst-case scenarios for the offseason? An ESPN pundit says the Ravens should consider signing Antonio Brown. Baltimore's rookie class receives a 'B' grade. Lamar Jackson drops to No. 14 in NFL.com's quarterback rankings.
news

Mailbag: Which Line Needs More Help – Offensive or Defensive?

What about Quandre Diggs at safety? How much do rehabs complicate the offseason? Will the Ravens look to upgrade at left guard? 
news

Lamar Jackson Is Back on the Field, Throwing to His Receivers

Healed from his late-season ankle injury, Lamar Jackson was back on the field throwing with Rashod Bateman, James Proche II and throwing coach Adam Dedeaux.
news

Late for Work 2/16: Marcus Peters Gives Timeline for His Return

Calais Campbell 'absolutely should be a Raven.' Is the Ravens' Super Bowl window closing? Odafe Oweh reportedly has his labrum repaired. The Ravens are named the best fit for free agents Trent Brown and Bradley Bozeman.
news

Late for Work 2/15: Predicting Whether Three Cap Casualty Candidates Will Stay or Go

The Ravens are primed for a 'revenge tour' in 2022. Lamar Jackson and Antonio Brown hang out at the Super Bowl, reigniting speculation. Two Ravens make Pro Football Focus' Top 101 players rankings.
news

Former Raven Eric Weddle Ends Career in Storybook Fashion

Six-time Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle came out of retirement last month and added the final chapter to his career, helping the Rams win the Super Bowl.
Find Tickets Here
Shop Now
Advertising