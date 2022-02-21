Around the AFC North: Brian Flores Strengthens Steelers Coaching Staff

Pittsburgh Steelers: Hiring of Brian Flores Continues Pittsburgh's Defensive Makeover

Brian Flores will coach in the NFL next season, but in a different role than anticipated.

The Miami Dolphins' former head coach has joined Mike Tomlin's staff in Pittsburgh as a senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach, the Steelers announced Saturday. It was been an eventful offseason for Flores, who was unexpectedly fired by the Dolphins after they finished 9-8 and won eight of their last nine games. He is suing the NFL, alleging discriminatory hiring practices toward Black candidates, but Flores will continue his coaching career working with one of the league's most successful coaches in Tomlin.

"I am excited about Brian Flores joining our coaching staff given his history of developing and teaching defensive players during his time in the NFL," Tomlin said in a statement released by the Steelers. "Brian's resume speaks for itself, and I look forward to him adding his expertise to help our team."

The addition of Flores continues an offseason makeover for Pittsburgh's defensive staff. Teryl Austin, a former defensive assistant with the Ravens (2011-13), is the new defensive coordinator replacing Keith Butler, who retired after the season. Pittsburgh finished last in the NFL against the run in 2021 and ranked 25th in overall defense, so the changes are not surprising.

Pro Bowl defensive end Cam Heyward believes Pittsburgh's decision to hire Flores during his ongoing dispute with the NFL sends the right message. The Rooney Rule, which was created to increase opportunities for minority coaches, was named after former Steelers owner Dan Rooney, who was chairman of the league's diversity committee. While the effectiveness of the Rooney Rule over time is being debated, Heyward said the Steelers have displayed fairness when it comes to hiring practices.

"I just think our organization looks at people who can help, no matter their skin color, where they come from," Heyward said via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "The Rooneys have a great track record. To have a rule named after you, and for it to be taken advantage of in past years, it's kind of sad. But the Rooneys are about giving people a fair shake and a fair opportunity, and I think coach Flores just wanted an opportunity. I think everybody looks at it as he can help our team rather than hurt our team."