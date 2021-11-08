Around the AFC North: Browns Maul Bengals After Parting Ways With Odell Beckham Jr.

Cincinnati Bengals: Joe Burrow's Interceptions Proving Costly

Since beating the Ravens in Week 7 to take the division lead, the Bengals (5-4) have lost two straight and have fallen to last place pending the outcome of Monday night's game between the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) and Chicago Bears.

One of Cincinnati's major issues is turnovers. Burrow and Sam Darnold of the New York Jets are tied for the NFL lead with 11 interceptions, and Burrow has thrown at least one pick in all but two games this season. A late-game pick last week led to the Jets' upset win.

If the Bengals are going to right the ship, Burrow says he has to be more careful with the football.

"Today, the interceptions were frustrating," Burrow said via Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer. "Over the course of the season, there have been some that are my fault, some that were good plays by the defense. The ones that I can control, I need to limit. And that's that."

Sunday's loss dropped Burrow's career record against the Browns to 0-3. The Bengals have a bye in Week 10 before visiting the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11.

Pittsburgh Steelers: T.J. Watt Can Strengthen Case for Defensive Player of the Year Monday Night

Facing the Bears on Monday Night Football will give Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt a chance to shine under a national spotlight. The Defensive Player of the Year candidate has 8.5 sacks, 15 quarterback hits, 27 tackles and three forced fumbles, and the Steelers (4-3) are riding a three-game winning streak.