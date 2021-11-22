Around the AFC North: Browns Win, But Battered Baker Mayfield Is Struggling

Heyward said after the game that he was not trying to punch Herbert.

"To be honest, I was running after the ball and I caught my hand under, and so when I was trying to get up, I couldn't get back up and I fell back on him," Heyward said via Greg Beacham of The Associated Press. "I know it looks terrible, (but) there was nothing malicious behind it. I don't think that I was trying to punch him, but know it looks more worse than it is in slow motion. I'm sorry if I did anything to offend anybody. I wish I had said more to Justin after, but there was nothing behind it."

Herbert shredded the Steelers for 382 yards passing, three touchdowns and 90 yards rushing in a performance that dropped Pittsburgh to 5-4-1 heading into a key AFC North game against the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4).

Head Coach Mike Tomlin will be hoping the Steelers do a better job defending Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow than they did containing Herbert, whose running ability hurt Pittsburgh badly.

"We just weren't effective at keeping him in the pocket," Tomlin said, via the Steelers website. "It wasn't a surprise to us. We didn't perform well enough against it.