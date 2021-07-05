Around the AFC North: Could Browns Have Two 1,000-Yard Running Backs?

Cleveland Browns: Will Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb Both Top 1,000 Yards Rushing?

Cleveland's dynamic running back duo of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for almost 2,000 yards rushing last season, even though Chubb (1,067 yards) missed four games. Hunt (841 yards) has rushed for 1,000 yards just once in his career, when he gained 1,327 yards in 2017 as a rookie with the Kansas City Chiefs.

However, Hunt thinks Cleveland will be more explosive in Head Coach Kevin Stefanski's second year, and the 17-game schedule will give running backs an extra game to reach the 1,000-yard plateau.

"I believed it was possible last year, but some things happened," Hunt said via Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com. "We'll learn from it and get better and hopefully continue to put in good work this year. Whatever Stefanski calls, either Nick or I are going to make it work. It doesn't matter if we're on the field or not together, we're going to find a way to get the job done."

The 2019 Ravens were the last team to have two players rush for 1,000 yards when Lamar Jackson (1,206 yards) and Mark Ingram II (1,018 yards) did it. Before that, no team had done it since 2009 when the Carolina Panthers had Jonathan Stewart (1,133 yards) and DeAngelo Williams (1,117).

NFL Network's Bucky Brooks ranked Chubb and Hunt as the No. 2 "Batman & Robin" duo in the league entering the 2021 season.

Chubb is eligible to become a free agent following the 2022 season, and Hunt wants his running mate to sign a new deal so they can continue working together.