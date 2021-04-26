Around the AFC North: Draft Needs for Ravens' Divisional Foes

Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell Is Obvious Choice at No. 5, But a Playmaker Could Be Tempting

Debate continues about what the Bengals should do with their enviable draft position at No. 5.

They are expected to take one of three premier prospects – Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase or Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.

Some scouts believe Sewell has Hall of Fame potential as a left tackle. Chase had 20 touchdown catches and 1,780 receiving yards in his last year of college football, and Pitts is being called the best tight end prospect since future Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski.

There's no question the Bengals need to improve protection for franchise quarterback Joe Burrow, who was sacked 44 times in just 10 games last season before suffering a season-ending knee injury. However, in his latest mock draft, Peter King of NBC Sports sees the Bengals passing on Sewell to take Pitts, a former college teammate of Burrow's. Cincinnati signed veteran left tackle Riley Reiff this offseason.

"This exercise is trying to project what they will do, not should do," King wrote. "They're fine at wideout with Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. But the Bengals have always prioritized receivers and this is still Mike Brown's team."

Some pundits believe the Bengals would be foolish not to take Sewell if he's available, and the debate figures to continue until the Bengals are on the clock.