Around the AFC North: It's 'Championship Or Bust' Mode in Cleveland

Cleveland Browns: It's 'Championship Or Bust' Mode

Remember two years ago when the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield were the sexy Super Bowl pick and they ended up going 6-10? Well, the buzz has returned, and this time, it seems more warranted.

ESPN's Mike Clay crafted seven reasons why the Browns are Super Bowl threats in 2021, and it starts with them having one of the most talented rosters in the league.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield made positive strides last season, and he still has a bounty of weapons around him at wide receiver, running back and tight end, not to mention one of the top offensive lines blocking for him. The Browns' defense was their Achilles heel last season, but Clay writes that it's the "most improved unit in the NFL."

"Of the team's top 10 players in terms of defensive snaps played last season, only two remain on the 2021 roster: stars Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward," Clay wrote. "Often times, this sort of development is bad news, but Cleveland upgraded at nearly every position."

The Browns' biggest moves in free agency were inking former Rams standouts John Johnson III and Troy Hill at safety and cornerback. Plus, they used their top draft pick on cornerback Greg Newsome II. The Browns added Jadeveon Clowney opposite Garrett and will be better on the defensive line. They have high hopes for second-round linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah as a Swiss-Army knife to slow down Lamar Jackson.

The Browns also have the advantage of playing a lighter schedule than their AFC North peers because they finished in third place in the division last year.