Around the AFC North: Jarvis Landry Is Back From Hip Surgery

Cleveland Browns: Jarvis Landry Returns to Action

Jarvis Landry has played in 96 consecutive games, and he has moved a step closer to extending that streak.

The Browns wide receiver, who had hip surgery in February, was activated Saturday and removed from the active/physically unable to perform list. Landry was reportedly leaning against surgery originally, but opted for it in time to be back for camp.

Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. give the Browns one of the NFL's most explosive wide receiver combinations, and Landry plans to be ready when the Browns open the season at M&T Bank Stadium on Sept. 13 against the Ravens. Having never missed a game during his six NFL seasons, Landry prides himself on his durability.

"Obviously that's one of the biggest things for me, that's one of the goals that I would set for myself since I was a kid watching Monday Night Football," Landry said during a conference call in May. "Obviously I want to make sure I'm going through this process the right way. But I'm really focused on this rehab to make sure that I can be ready for the season."

Landry caught 83 passes for a career-high 1,174 yards and six touchdowns last season despite dealing with the injury. In his two games against Baltimore, Landry caught 15 passes for 241 yards, showing that even excellent secondaries have difficulty slowing him down.

The Browns are likely to be cautious with Landry when he returns to the field in training camp, but being removed from the PUP list is the latest sign that he's planning to be ready Week 1.

Cincinnati Bengals: Defensive Tackle Mike Daniels Eyes Cincinnati

When defensive tackle Josh Tupou opted out of the 2020 season, it sent the Bengals looking for defensive line help. Veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels may be the answer.