Around the AFC North: Joe Burrow Smokes Cigar As Bengals Celebrate Winning Division

Burrow has played every game and is fourth in the league in passing yards, leaving no doubt about his status as the team's franchise quarterback for years to come.

The Bengals didn't back into the playoffs. They barged in with a division-clinching win over the Chiefs, overcoming a 14-point deficit and beating a team that had won eight straight games. Chase set a franchise record with 266 receiving yards and Burrow engineered the game-winning drive with the swagger he has shown since entering the league.

Burrow, who threw for 525 yards against the Ravens and set the NFL record for most passing yards in two games (971), reminded people that the Bengals had plenty of doubters when the season began.

"We were talking about the playoffs, and I said the goal was the playoffs and the easiest way to do that is to win the division," Burrow said via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. "Everyone kind of laughed at us a little bit, but we knew the kind of team we had and the kind of guys in the locker room we had, and we knew we could go out and do it."

The Bengals close out the regular season against the Cleveland Browns, then it's on to the playoffs against an opponent yet to be determined. The Bengals haven't won a playoff game since 1991, and Head Coach Zac Taylor said he knows Burrow isn't satisfied with just making the playoffs after winning a national championship at LSU.