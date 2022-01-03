Ravens' Playoff Chances Are Slim; Here's the Path

Jan 02, 2022 at 07:30 PM
Ryan_Mink_2018
Ryan Mink

BaltimoreRavens.com Staff Writer

01022021_Playoff

The Ravens' chances of making the playoffs are very slim after a fifth straight loss Sunday, this time 20-19 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Baltimore has a 3% chance of reaching the postseason in the final week of the season. The Ravens' loss, coupled with wins by the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, dramatically damaged Baltimore's odds.

Every scenario starts with the Ravens beating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the regular-season finale to get to 9-8.

The Ravens would also need:

  1. Cleveland Browns to lose either on "Monday Night Football" vs. Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17 or vs. Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18
  2. Indianapolis Colts to lose to Jacksonville Jaguars
  3. Miami Dolphins to lose to (or tie) New England Patriots
  4. Los Angeles Chargers to lose to Las Vegas Raiders

If those five things happen, the Ravens would advance to the playoffs over the Colts and Chargers based on a head-to-head sweep over both teams.

The toughest part of that scenario to envision is the Jaguars, who have the NFL's worst record at 2-14, beating the Colts.

The Jaguars did keep it close with the Colts in Week 10, losing 23-17. However, Jacksonville is coming off a 50-10 loss to New England and has lost eight straight games, while the Colts have been one of the league's hottest teams down the stretch.

For the Ravens, the final week of the regular season against the rival Steelers at M&T Bank Stadium will be all about ending a five-game losing streak. It's also expected to be Ben Roethlisberger's final game.

"Win. Find a way to win the game – that's our message," Head Coach John Harbaugh said.

