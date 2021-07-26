Around the AFC North: New Faces Are in Focus as Camps Begin

Cincinnati Bengals: Teammates Say Chase Doesn't Look Like a Rookie

The Bengals are more excited about rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase after watching him during offseason minicamps. The fifth-overall pick and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow were a dynamic duo at LSU, leading the Tigers to the 2019 National Championship when Chase caught 84 passes for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Chase opted out of the 2020 season, so it's been a long time since he has seen game action. However, Burrow expects Chase to be a big-time playmaker as a rookie because of his talent and intelligence.

"Everyone's been surprised how smart he is," Burrow said via Ben Baby of ESPN.com. "I told everyone coming in, 'He's not going to bust, he's going to know exactly what to do, he's going to be a pro.' And that's exactly what happened."

Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins give Burrow a talented receiving trio, as the Bengals look to make a major leap after five straight losing seasons. Wide Receivers Coach Troy Walters said Chase understands route concepts quickly, and that the Bengals will be able to move him all over the field.

"He has picked it up fast – easily," Walters said. "When he's out there, you don't even think that he's a rookie. You kind of take it for granted that he's going to know what to do."