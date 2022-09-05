Around the AFC North: Pundit Predictions for Ravens' Division Rivals

Cincinnati Bengals: Pundits Not on Bengals Bandwagon to Repeat As Division Champs

Heading into Week 1, plenty of national pundits have made predictions for the 2022 season and the Bengals may feel disrespected.

Peter King of NBC Sports, John Breech of CBS Sports and Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News have all picked the Ravens to dethrone Cincinnati as AFC North champs. All three have picked the Bengals to finish as a Wild Card playoff team, and none expect Cincinnati to return to the Super Bowl.

"The first-place schedule brings Cincinnati down to earth a bit, but the Bengals will be a threat still," wrote King, who picked the Bengals to finish 10-7 before losing to the Chargers in a Wild Card playoff game.

King says the AFC North will be decided by the Week 17 matchup between the Ravens and Bengals in Cincinnati. The Bengals swept the Ravens last season, but King sees Baltimore getting its revenge.

"The final game of the regular season, for all the marbles in the AFC North, will pit 10-6 Baltimore at 10-6 Cincinnati," King wrote. "There's some drama. Ravens win, cop the second seed in the AFC, send Bengals on the road in the playoffs."

The Bengals got a little more love from The Athletic, with 22 writers picking the Bengals to win the AFC North and 20 picking the Ravens.

Iyer thinks the Bengals are too talented to miss the playoffs, although teams that lose in the Super Bowl often struggle the following season.